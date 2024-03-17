Rockets fire into next phase

Obakeng Meletse
D’General 0
TS Galaxy (2) 3
Nurkovic 33, Mahlangu 42, Zwane 50
THE Rockets qualified for the quarter-finals of the Nedbank Cup after they eased past an energetic but ultimately overwhelmed ABC Motsepe Foundation side D’General at an electric Free State Stadium in Bloemfontein Sunday afternoon.
TS Galaxy previously made the last eight of the tournament when they won the trophy back in 2019.
Sunday, they were given a warm welcome with a decent number of fans in attendance. However, it was not the black-and-white stripes of D’General that cheered them on but rather the green-and-white hoops of former Bloemfontein Celtic fans singing and dancing in support of their adopted Free State club.
Galaxy’s Samir Nurkovic made his intentions clear from the first minute as he fired the first shot of the game in anger but without enough power to trouble goalkeeper Paseka Hlalele. Galaxy continued to miss numerous chances thereafter.
They found themselves spending a lot of time in the opposition half but couldn’t produce anything constructive, growing frustrated as the opening stanza progressed.
Coach Sead Ramovic would not have been happy with his side’s wastefulness during the period and his frustrations also became evident, as he had a go at the referee for what he felt was sub-par officiating during the first water break.
It didn’t take long for Galaxy to come good on their promise. They benefited from poor officiating as Nurkovic, in an offside position, headed in a cross from Orebotse Mongae in the 33rd minute for the team to go 1-0 ahead.
With half-time looming, Sphiwe Prince Mahlangu got Galaxy 2-0 up after he placed himself well in front of four defenders, beating them all with plum finishing, much to the disappointment of the Siwelele in attendance and D’General’s management and players, whose dream of progression in the country’s premier cup competition was fading fast.
With a handy lead, Ramovic made wholesale changes in the second half. Mlungisi Zwane, who replaced goalscorer Mahlangu and earned his debut, needed only five minutes to announce himself in the top flight, as he put the result beyond doubt by snuffing out any chance of D’General making a comeback, slotting in The Rockets’ third and final goal.