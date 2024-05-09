Ronwen Williams, Rulani Mokwena among South Africans on Cosafa Awards nominations list

South Africans will very likely dominate the inaugural Cosafa Awards on Thursday evening because they have an overwhelming presence on the nominations list. The awards gala will be staged at the Sandton Convention Centre in Johannesburg, and it will mark a celebration of the very best of Southern African football players, coaches and referees who excelled in 2023.

The ceremony starts at 6.30pm and will be streamed on Cosafa’s Facebook page and YouTube channel. There will be 11 awards handed over for the best performers last year, as well as five Lifetime Achievement gongs in recognition of those who have served the game with distinction over time in Southern Africa. There will be dignitaries from across the region, as well as legends from yesteryear who left their mark on the game with memories that still linger today.

“These awards have been a long time coming, and we are delighted to host the inaugural event this year,” says Cosafa executive director Sue Destombes. The inaugural #COSAFAAwards will be staged at the Sandton Convention Centre in Johannesburg on Thursday evening, a celebration of the very best of Southern African football as we honour those players, coaches and referees who excelled in 2023. Read more: https://t.co/kf9GLKucJl pic.twitter.com/hCtTaDq4r8 — COSAFA (@COSAFAMEDIA) May 8, 2024 “We have seen tremendous growth in our region in both men’s and women’s football, and the achievements of teams, players and coaches should be celebrated.

“These awards highlight the work that Cosafa continues to do on and off the pitch to develop football in our region. “And while we celebrate these successes, it also gives us the desire to do more in the future, and continue this upward trajectory for our game.” Cosafa Awards Nominations

Most Promising Referee: Thato Makgoga (South Africa), Wyson Musitafa (Zambia), Tsiaro Randriambololoma (Madagascar) Female Referee of the Year: Diana Chikotesha (Zambia), Akhona Makalima (SA), Antsino Twanyanyukwa (Namibia) Male Referee of the Year: Jerson dos Santos (Angola), Arsénio Marengula (Mozambique), Abongile Tom (SA)

Women’s Most Promising Player: Esther Banda (Zambia), Leticia Chinyamula (Malawi), Rose Kadzere (Malawi) Men’s Most Promising Player: Miguel Chaiwa (Zambia), Thapelo Maseko (SA), Gift Mphande (Zambia) Women’s Goalkeeper of the Year: Andile Dlamini (SA), Mercy Sikelo (Malawi), Kaylin Swart (SA)

Men’s Goalkeeper of the Year: Lloyd Kazapua (Namibia), Lawrence Mulenga (Zambia), Ronwen Williams (SA) Women’s Coach of the Year: Desiree Ellis (SA), Bruce Mwape (Zambia), Jerry Tshabalala (SA) Men’s Coach of the Year: Collin Benjamin (Namibia), Rulani Mokwena (SA), Morena Ramoreboli (SA)