Royal AM edge thriller with late goals

Smiso Msomi Royal AM (0) 3

George 61; Mabuza 81; Mkhize 90+2 Polokwane City (0) 1 Mapfumo 74

Royal AM needed two late goals, including an added-time strike, to edge a four-goal thriller as they beat Polokwane City 3-1 at the Harry Gwala Stadium yesterday. Thwihli Thwahla all but secured their top-flight status for next season as they have now collected 28 points and moved up a place into 13th in the DStv Premiership.

After a quiet first stanza, it was the hosts who broke the deadlock through striker Sedwyn George in the 61st minute. That goal seemed to wake City up as they quickly levelled with a goal from the in-form Douglas Mapfumo. The home team refused to lie down, however, and they fought back to win the game through goals by Wandile Mabuza in the 87th minute and Zukile Mkhize in added time. Thwihli Thwahla head coach John Maduka looked to get his side playing on the front foot as he deployed a 4-3-3 formation that featured two natural No 9s in George and Levy Mashiane. In difficult, wet conditions in Pietermaritzburg, both teams struggled to establish any rhythm in the match during the early stages with sloppy passing the order of the day.

With chances limited in the opening stanza, it was no surprise that something special almost broke the deadlock, a long-range effort by City’s Mapfumo. The Zimbabwean-born striker showed great awareness to spot Royal AM’s Mondli Mpoto off his line but his attempted shot from way out just missed the left upright with Mpoto scrambling to get back in time. Rise and Shine have gone quietly about their business this season while easing any worries of potentially dropping back into the second division with their results in the first half of the league.