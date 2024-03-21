Rubin Hermann on fire again as North West Dragons blast Boland Rocks

By OBAKENG MELETSE Rubin Hermann and Migael Pretorius powered the North West Dragons to their second win of the Cricket SA T20 Challenge in fine style on Thursday.

The Dragons continued their newfound form as they clawed their way back from a bad start in the competition to make it two wins in three matches with a seven-wicket victory over the struggling Boland Rocks at the JB Marks Oval in Potchefstroom. Set a target of 146 runs to win, the Dragons got off to a good start, with Hermann and Meeka-Eel Prince combining for a solid opening partnership of 49, before Prince fell to Imraan Manack for 13. Run machine Herman continued from where he left off against the KZN Tuskers last Friday. He followed up his century in that match with a blistering 96 off 56 balls, that included nine fours and five sixes, on Thursday as the Boland side hit rock bottom and fell to their fifth loss of the campaign.

The Dragons won the toss and chose to bowl first. With grey clouds hovering over the JB Marks Oval, making conditions ideal for those sitting on the grass embankments, the lights were switched on for the 2pm start. The Rocks looked in a hurry to get their innings going, but were brought to a halt by all-rounder Pretorius, who was bowled out within the power play by captain Senuran Muthusamy as he ripped through the top order to take career-best figures of 4-14. Pretorius needed one ball to get himself going before he took Clyde Fortuin’s leg stump on a tour as he bowled the right-hander for 7, sending a clear message to the Rocks dressing room.

The wickets of Adriaan du Toit (12), Christiaan Jonker (1) and Michael Copeland (2) followed in quick succession as the Rocks fell to 39-5 after eight overs. Dangerman Janneman Malan (13) came in at No 3, but couldn’t contribute much to the score. The Rocks, who are still without a win in the competition, were battling to deal with the bounce and pace of the JB Marks Oval pitch, while the Dragons’ quick bowlers were having the time of their lives.