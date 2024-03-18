Sea Robbers off to defend Cup in Durban against Usuthu

MIHLALI BALEKA Orlando Pirates and Mamelodi Sundowns have avoided each other in the 2024 Nedbank Cup yet again.

This follows after the quarter-final draw for the country’s premier knockout competition in Randburg on Monday night. The reigning champions Pirates will make a trip to Durban for the quarter-final where they’ll face AmaZulu for a spot in the semi-final. Pirates are the second most successful team in the competition, behind arch-rivals Kaizer Chiefs, following nine triumphs. Winning the trophy for the 10th time will not be the only motivation for the club, but they’ll also want to defend it as well – like they did with the MTN8. Coach Jose Riveiro has fond memories of winning trophies in Durban, having won both the MTN8 trophies there. He’s banking on that lucky charm yet again.

“We know the difficulty of the task,” said Riveiro, who was speaking at SuperSport, alongside the seven coaches of the other clubs, after the draw. “But at the same time, Durban is a place that has hosted us well. There’s going to be a lot of Pirates’ fans – I am happy with the draw. “They are going to come out in numbers to support us. We know it’s going to be a difficult match. AmaZulu are a very good team. They are well organised.”

Six-time champions Sundowns will not worry much about travelling, though, as they’ll visit neighbours and NFD club, the University of Pretoria in the nation’s capital. “We are pleasantly happy with the draw because at least it minimizes the element of travelling,” Sundowns’ coach Rulani Mokwena explained. “Okay, let’s see. For them to be in the competition as the only lower ranked teams speaks about their quality as a team.”