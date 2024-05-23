Sead Ramovic wants to prove Rulani Mokwena ‘lied’ after spicy TS Galaxy-Sundowns draw

SEAD Ramovic was clearly not fully satisfied with having come super-close to removing Mamelodi Sundowns’ cloak of invincibility, the TS Galaxy coach taking a swipe at his adversary Rulani Mokwena after their thrilling 1-1 DStv Premiership draw on Tuesday night. “He’s a liar – he should put the pants down. He is a liar, and we want to show everyone that he is a liar,” Ramovic said in a post-match interview at Mbombela Stadium, in reference to a comment Mokwena made after their previous match last month.

The Rockets are challenging his utterances in court. The Sundowns coach claimed that he had heard that Ramovic had encouraged his team to go in hard on Bongani Zungu after the midfielder was hacked shortly after coming on as a substitute in the first-round league match at Loftus Versfeld. Zungu had broken Bernard Parker’s leg in a Carling Knockout Cup clash Galaxy won via a penalty shoot-out to set off a war of words between the two men, thus creating a bitter rivalry between the two coaches that looks set to spice up what can often be a drab Premiership.

There was spice in Tuesday's match alright, Galaxy playing like men possessed, attacking Sundowns and giving them little time on the ball like no local team has done this season.



— SuperSport Football ⚽️ (@SSFootball) May 21, 2024 As it was, The Rockets should have won the match, but Thato Khiba missed a sitter during a Galaxy attacking spell that forced Sundowns into a rearguard action they’d not experienced all season. Ramovic’s celebration of his team’s goal via Puso Dithejane late in the match was wild, the coach running into the crowd, while most of his bench celebrated in front of the Sundowns bench – to Mokwena’s disgust. But Sundowns equalised four minutes from time via Peter Shalulile.

It did not end there, though, as Ramovic got involved in a bit of pushing and shoving with a member of the Brazilians’ entourage on the pitch, before Mokwena had to be moved away from a fracas that eventually saw the police on the ground. And then Ramovic added salt to the wound by suggesting that they “outclassed” them, and that Sundowns would have to buy world superstars Kylian Mbappe, Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi to beat Galaxy – before having a go at Mokwena.

— SABC Sport (@SABC_Sport) May 21, 2024 “He lied about me. He threatened me. He called me and he said a lot of bad things. And what I read, I am not sure if this is right, he also manhandled a schoolboy. This shows what a character he is.” And Ramovic believes they are doing the right thing by taking Mokwena to court. “The principles are there ... You cannot just say ‘okay, I don’t care he lied’, and just let it pass.