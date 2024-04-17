Sekhukhune United, Stellenbosch FC share points, SuperSport United held by Polokwane City

THE unbeaten runs continued unabated as Sekhukhune United and Stellenbosch FC drew 1-1 in their DStv Premiership clash at the Peter Mokaba Stadium in Polokwane on Wednesday night. Sekhukhune salvaged a point via a late equaliser to take their good run of form to seven league matches without a loss.

Stellies, on the other hand, have now extended their impressive unbeaten run to 23 matches in all competitions. Steve Barker’s team looked set to edge ever so close to league table-toppers Mamelodi Sundowns with a victory after they had taken the lead via an Anicet Oura goal five minutes before the break. Iqraam Rayners made a brilliant run on the right side of the field and delivered a peach of a cut-back cross, which the Ivorian smashed home.

📺 Stream #DStvPrem live: https://t.co/TesYUfo62x pic.twitter.com/n9w4anLoSq — SuperSport Football ⚽️ (@SSFootball) April 17, 2024 The match had been a see-saw affair prior to that, with both sides asking questions of the other. Another Ivorian, Badra Ali Sangare in the Sekhukhune goal, did well just after the quarter-hour mark to deny Devin Titus the opener by pulling off a good save, closing the angle on the young striker.

Then on 22 minutes, it was Sage Stephens’ turn in the Stellies goal to show his worth as he denied Elias Mokwana following a break by the home side. The in-form Linda Mntambo shot from range two minutes later, but his attempt went inches wide of the target, although Stephens appeared to have the ball covered. The Stellies number one then parried away a threatening free kick, only to end up needing medical attention that saw play stopped for a while.

The second half was an evenly contested affair, and it looked as though the visitors would walk away with maximum points until they went to sleep five minutes from time. An innocuous looking attack by Sekhukhune ended up with Chibuike Ohizu heading in unmarked inside the Stellies box following a sweet cross from the left flank. In the other match on Wednesday night, a 10-man SuperSport United managed a 1-1 draw with Polokwane City at the Lucas Moripe Stadium in Atteridgeville.

📺 Stream #DStvPrem live: https://t.co/TesYUfo62x pic.twitter.com/nzzVyI2yBZ — SuperSport Football ⚽️ (@SSFootball) April 17, 2024 But Etiosa Ighodaro scored the equaliser on 68 minutes via an uncontested header after a brilliantly delivered cross from the left by Aphiwe Baliti.

The results see second-placed Stellenbosch move up to 40 points, 15 behind leaders Sundowns, while Sekhukhune are on 36 in fourth. SuperSport are fifth on 35, while Polokwane are 11th on 29.