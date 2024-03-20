Speedy Mosiako primed to blitz Gqeberha 10K

MATSHELANE MAMABOLO There can no denying that Thabang Mosiako is among the stars of South African road running.

Currently, the country’s half-marathon champion after a consummately easy victory in the national championships in Gqeberha last year, the 29-year-old has gone on to cement that status with some super runs over the distance. Thabang Mosiako. | Supplied He was Team SA’s best performer at the World Athletics Road Running Championships in Latvia late last year with his sixth- place finish as he ran the second-fastest half-marathon time of 59:52. Just last month he clocked an impressive 61:42 at the Lisbon Half Marathon. That he is fast is evidenced by his being among the few runners in the country to have dipped under the 28-minute barrier in the 10km, a feat he has achieved on more than one occasion.

He will be out to do that one again when he lines up for the Absa Run Your City Gqeberha 10K on April 7, on a course he has come to know so well after his move to the Friendly City where he trains under the revered Mike Mbambani. “I’m really excited about the first Absa Run Your City Series race of the season because it is a local race for us in the Ikhamva camp and for other runners from the Eastern Cape. We are really excited about the series,” said Mosiako. And with good reason, too, because it was on the same course that Mosiako first dipped under 28 minutes when he ran a 27:52 for a third-place finish in last year’s edition. He followed that splendid run with a personal best 27:45 when he raced in France late last year and credits all his good runs to being consistent.

“Consistency, consistency, consistency! That’s what we preach in our group,” Mosiako said. “Coach (Mbambani) always tells us to keep consistent and make sure that you stay closer to the time that you ran previously. I can say that consistency is the culture of our group.” This event is set to showcase world-class racing, bringing the excitement of elite competition to the streets of Gqeberha. Mosiako is sure to want the title to remain in the city and will stop at nothing to cross the finish line ahead of two other splendid runners, Precious Mashele and Kabelo Mulaudzi, who have already confirmed their participation.

Mashele set the national record of 27:35 in that race last year, in finishing as runner-up to Kenyan Daniel Ebenyo, and will no doubt believe he has the beating of his younger compatriots. With just this trio toeing the line, the opening race of the five- cities series promises to be a thriller – a fact that has got the organisers chomping at the bit as they build up to painting Gqeberha red. “We are delighted to have Thabang Mosiako join the line up for the Absa Run Your City Gqeberha 10K,” said Michael Meyer, managing director of Stillwater Sports and series founder.