Spurs down Rockets for back-to-back wins

Kamogelo Sebelebele of TS Galaxy is challenged by Liam Bern of Cape Town Spurs during their DStv Premiership clash at Athlone Stadium yesterday. | BackpagePix Smiso Msomi Cape Town Spurs (2) 2

Cupido 12’ Maphathe 27’ TS Galaxy 0 Cape Town Spurs secured their second league win in a row as they downed TS Galaxy 2-0 at the Athlone Stadium yesterday.

Two quick-fire goals from the hosts helped the Urban Warriors move to within three points of 15th-placed Richards Bay. Galaxy stayed in seventh place in the DStv Premiership after suffering their first loss of 2024. The Urban Warriors seemed to carry the momentum from their last league encounter into this encounter as they began like a house on fire and deservedly took the lead in the 12th minute. Ashley Cupido scored his sixth goal of the season as she showed great poise and composure to control a Gabriel Michael cross and slot a powerful shot past Fiacre Ntwarin.

Ernst Middendorp on the Spurs bench might have felt like he was in dreamland when his boys doubled their advantage in the 27th minute through an unfamiliar name in Katlego Maphathe. The experienced defender somehow managed to find room in a packed Galaxy box and blasted in his side’s second, and his first in Spurs colours following his January transfer to Cape Town. The Mpumalanga-based TS Galaxy had dominated the headlines in the last week or so for their fine recent showings, as well as head coach Sead Ramovic’s plea for more recognition for his side.

Ramovic deployed the services of the experienced Marks Munyai at right back in place of youngster Puso Dithejane, anticipating a battle away at a Spurs side desperate for points. Possession was shared equally in the first stanza. It was, however, a very entertaining opening half of the match, with end-to-end action, as both teams registered more than six attempts at goal. Having gone two goals down inside 30 minutes, the Galaxy coach rang three emergency changes as Munyai, Thato Khiba and Lindokuhle Mbatha made way for Nkosikhona Radebe, Mlungisi Mbunjana and Samir Nurkovic.

Serbian Nurkovic thought he won his side a penalty in the 62nd minute, but referee Thabo Mkhabela reversed his decision after consulting with his assistant Romario Phiri. The right decision was made in the end. The recent arrival of Tshepo Gumede in the heart of the Spurs defence reaped immediate dividends as he marshalled his side at the back to keep Galaxy out. With Richards Bay having dropped points the previous day, the emphasis was on Spurs to try close the gap in points between the two sides.