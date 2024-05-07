Sundowns chase league and cup double

Zaahier Adams Referee Jelly Chavani and DStv champions Mamelodi Sundowns have enjoyed a love-hate relationship this season.

Sundowns coach Rulani Mokwena was critical of Chavani last month when the official allowed Moroka Swallows striker Gabadinho Mhango’s goal to stand after initially overruling it. The striker was in a clear offside position when the ball was played, but arguably not involved in play, so not officially offside. Sundowns celebrate with their fans after progressing to the final of the Nedbank Cup. | BackpagePix Chavani was again the man in the middle last Sunday when Sundowns faced Stellenbosch FC in the Nedbank Cup semi-final at Danie Craven Stadium. On this occasion Chavani had already cautioned Sundowns defender Divine Lunga and seemed set to hand out another yellow, which would subsequently be turned into a red, when he committed another foul on Devon Titus. But at this critical stage, the assistant referee Zakhele Siwela had pulled a hamstring on the side of the field, which caused Chavani to attend to his fellow official.

During this break in play, which caused 13 minutes to be added to the first half, Mokwena noticed that Chavani was distracted and quickly substituted Langa with eventual player of the match Thapelo Morena. The quick-witted substitution was reminiscent of former Bafana Bafana coach Jomo Sono’s hauling off of striker Benni McCarthy in the 1998 Africa Cup of Nations tie against Angola. “I think even before I go to the second incident, I thought the first yellow was a bit soft,” Mokwena explained.

“When I looked at that one with Divine, I said the first one may be a bit too harsh, especially for the profile of the game ... and so early. You can go into that space. “And then, of course, he puts himself on the edge when he goes in for their second situation, but it also starts because we allow the ball to be delivered in that area. “Then it becomes a speed race. It becomes difficult. But I think some of them go your way and (others) don’t ...

"Maybe you have to compliment the referee (Chavani) for trying to manage the semi-final, leaving it 11 v 11 and maybe not causing as much controversy as we’ve seen over the last couple of weeks. Maybe that was the thinking of the official, I don’t know, but like I said, the first yellow card was soft. “Then maybe when he went for the second one, that’s the one he should have gotten a yellow for. Then you are not talking about whether it should be a sending off or not. “But that’s perspective I choose because I will always protect my players and team and I will always be biased on my outlook on things.”

Khuliso Mudau of Mamelodi Sundowns scored against Stellenbosch this past weekend. | BackpagePix Mokwena also admitted that despite Sundowns reaching yet another cup final after already claiming their seventh successive DStv Premiership title last week, he is still feeling the pain of the CAF Champions League semi-final defeat to Esperance last month. “It’s been tough, it’s been amazing, it’s been a roller-coaster ride,” Mokwena admitted. “And there’s no moments (to take stock or reflect). We won the league and the next day at training Ronwen Williams said to me, ‘Can you smile a little bit?’

“When you live life you experience more failures than successes and that teaches you to not be too high in the good moments and not too low in the bad ones. “No. And I’m talking personally when I say I’m still reeling. “Someone tried to console me and say, ‘You’ve got a double already, you’ve got the league and the AFL (African Football League) title, so why are you still reeling?’

"But I'm reeling. I feel like I've let the club and the supporters down. "I feel I've let this group down because it's my job to lead and when we fail it's my job to stand in front and assume the responsibility. So I don't think it (a treble) will make up for it.