Sundowns goal drought could spur rivals’ hopes of an upset

Goals have been drying at Mamelodi Sundowns and this may lift the spirits of relegation-haunted Cape Town Spurs ahead of tonight's DStv Premiership fixture at Athlone Stadium.

In their last three matches Sundowns have scored one miserly goal, and that was against Richards Bay, one of the weakest Premiership teams, last week. Sundowns failed to score in 90 minutes of regulation time. However, second-half substitute Junior Mendieta spared the log leaders’ blushes with a goal deep into added time. Rhulani Mokwena’s Mamelodi Sundowns have failed to take their chances in front of goal in recent matches. | BackpagePix That match was sandwiched between away and home CAF Champions League matches against Young Africans SC, which both ended goalless. Of course, Spurs haven’t done any better, failing to find the back of the net in defeats against Swallows and Chippa United but given Sundowns’ recent form in front of goal, it may be a good time for opposition sides to capitalise.

Sundowns coach Rhulani Mokwena is not happy that his team struggled against Richards Bay and only managed a late goal. He feels the club should put in a greater effort for league matches, starting with the match against Spurs. “Sometimes you undermine the importance of the Premiership, and it is a mentality that we need to change,” said Mokwena. “We have won it six times in a row and sometimes you have this feeling that it is one of those. But it is the biggest competition with the greatest number of games and comes with prestige.”

Ernst Middendorp only has a handful of games to plan Cape Town Spurs’ escape from the relegation zone. | BackpagePix Mokwena feels that Sundowns’ hectic schedule has contributed to the lack of goals because the players may be overworked. “It is what it is, complaining is not going to help. We have to play the games and win the games,” he said. “The players, I and the club understand this. I would love to see more support (from the PSL) when we play these (CAF) types of games.

“We got a tough one on Tuesday against one of my favourite coaches, Ernst (Middendorp). I’m looking forward to seeing him.” Middendorp has accepted that Spurs won't see much of the ball and the team will have to rely on counter-attacks. “In this game, you know that 80% of goals get scored by transitions in the soccer industry worldwide,” said Middendorp.