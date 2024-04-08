Sundowns look to future as Tanzanians cry foul

MATSHELANE MAMABOLO MAMELODI Sundowns are unlikely to pay any heed to the protest by Young Africans against what the Tanzanians believe was “administrative error and match-fixing” in the two teams’ CAF Champions League quarter-final tie on Friday.

If anything, the Brazilians would have immediately shifted their attention to tomorrow’s DStv Premiership clash away to Cape Town Spurs, while beginning to ponder their semi-final tie against Tunisia’s Esperance. Ronwen Williams of Mamelodi Sundowns celebrates victory after a tense penalty shoot-out victory over Young Africans in the CAF Champions League. | BackpagePix It is the nature of the beast — in sport the winner celebrates and the loser always looks for excuses. And Yanga fuming after they went down 3-2 via a penalty shoot-out at Loftus Versfeld, following a goalless tie over the two legs, was par for the course. Their coach Miguel Gamondi crying foul afterwards was not surprising after the Champions League quarter-final newbies came within inches of pulling off what would have been a shock result, when Stephane Aziz Ki’s effort in the second half was ruled out.

“The people who were in the VAR destroyed the pride of Tanzania. Can anyone argue with me that we were not robbed? It was a clear goal – yes or no?” Joyce Lomalisa of Young Africans leaves the field dejected after the loss. | BackpagePix The officials believed that it was not a goal — judging that the entire circumference of the ball had not crossed the line. Now Yanga have written a letter to CAF in protest in the hope that an investigation into the officiating would be launched and that individuals found responsible for misconduct or negligence would be held accountable. They are pleading with CAF to implement measures to prevent similar incidents in future matches.

It is very noble of them to think about protecting others from being “robbed”. What is unlikely to happen, though, is for the result to be overturned and as such, bet on Rulani Mokwena getting down at work – if he has not done so already – studying their Tunisian opposition as he plots to add a second star above the Sundowns crest. On the face of it, Esperance are going to be a much more difficult opponent than Yanga, just based on the north Africans’ pedigree. The Blood and Gold have won the Champions League four times.

Ronwen Williams of Mamelodi Sundowns saves a penalty against Young Africans during the 3-2 win in the shoot-out. | BackpagePix And given how Sundowns struggled to breach the east African side’s defence over two legs, the temptation would be to expect that they will have it much harder against Esperance. But the South African champions have much more experience playing against quality sides of Esperance’s ilk in the continent’s premier club knockout competition and would know exactly how to handle them. Strugglers in recent years in the Champions League, Esperance have had a stellar showing this time around as they have kept nine clean sheets in 10 matches. What would please Sundowns, though, is that Esperance do not score much, the Tunisians having scored just seven times in those 10 matches.