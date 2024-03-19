Sundowns’ Mokwena wants much more from Lorch and Co

MIHLALI BALEKA Thembinkosi Lorch is fast becoming an immense figure in Mamelodi Sundowns’ set-up, but his coach Rulani Mokwena is still demanding more of him.

Lorch has been the subject of fierce debate in recent weeks after leaving Orlando Pirates for Sundowns in the January transfer window and whether he was going to fit in at the champions, having been a key figure in the Sea Robbers set-up over the years. Thembinkosi Lorch of Mamelodi Sundowns was the Player of the Match in their Nedbank cup victory over Maritzburg United. | BackpagePix After all, Sundowns haven’t lacked quality players over the years as the team has been dominated the local front, winning six DStv Premiership titles in a row. But after playing eight games for the Brazilians in all competitions, Lorch has been finding his form, rather than being overwhelmed by expectations. His best game in Sundowns’ colours came on Sunday night, as he scored both goals when the Brazilians beat Maritzburg United in the Nedbank Cup last 16. Mokwena, speaking at the post-match press conference in Atteridgeville, lauded Lorch for his adaptation but said could still offer more.

“Lorch, I’m happy,” said the coach. “I’m quietly content. He knows I want more from him and from everybody. “I’m always that guy, I want more from myself. I set myself very high standards and I demand a lot from myself.

“Therefore, I demand more from the players, too. But I love them more than I loved them before kick-off. They are a very special group and I understand that I’m privileged to be their coach.” Downs are on the brink of winning the quadruple. They’ve won the African Football League, are leading the title race and are in the CAF Champions League and Nedbank Cup last eight. And having shown grit to reach the next round of the Ke Yona Cup, Mokwena was happy with the win, even though he wants more. “Lorch must do more,” said Mokwena, who’s one win away from racking up 50 wins as the Brazilians head coach.

“All of them must do more. I asked for more at half-time “I think we played well even the first 18 minutes, before the weather conditions I think we were playing well. I’m happy with the performance and to be honest, very happy we are in the next round of the cup competition.” Mokwena isn’t the only coach that’s demanding more from his players, with his crosstown rival Gavin Hunt playing down the hype around an emerging star.

Shandre Campbell of Supersport United. | BackpagePix Shandre Campbell has been touted as one of the players that’ll follow in the footsteps of the country’s greats, after an impressive senior debut season for SuperSport United. The 18-year-old walked away with another Player of the Match accolade after scoring a brace in the team’s Nedbank Cup last 16 win over Richards Bay on Saturday. However, Hunt has warned him not to get carried away as he’s the only person who’ll always be honest with his growth and performances. “Well, I’m the only one who will tell him the truth one day,” Hunt said.

“So, me, his parents are not going to tell him the truth. His agent is not going to tell him the truth, I'm the only one who tells him the truth. “So, that’s my job to keep people’s feet in the ground, keep them working, keep them doing things, getting better.” Meanwhile, Sundowns and SuperSport could have another rival to worry about in the ongoing Nedbank Cup campaign and top-flight football next season. The University of Pretoria are vying for promotion in the second-tier division, while they are in the Nedbank Cup quarter-finals as well.