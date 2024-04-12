Sundowns much on to Nedbank Cup semis after AmaTuks took them to penalties

THE QUADRUPLE dream remains a possibility for Mamelodi Sundowns after they booked their spot in the Nedbank Cup semifinal via a 4-3 victory after the penalty shootout against the University of Pretoria at the Lucas Moripe Stadium Friday night. Peter Shalulile converted the winning kick, beating his Namibian compatriot Edward Maova who was deservedly voted man-of-the-match after a fantastic performance between the sticks for the first division outfit who were proud to have held the Brazilians 1-1 over the 120 minutes.

Maova pulled off some stunning saves during regulation and extra time as AmaTuks frustrated the South African champions who are looking good to retain their DSTV Premiership title as they enjoy the lead atop the table with about 10 matches to go. Sundowns have already won the African Football League and are also in the semifinal of the CAF Champions League in which they face Tunisia’s Esperance with the first leg set for the coming weekend. At their home venue in which they were ironically visitors, Sundowns appeared set for the equivalent of a stroll in the park when they took the lead as early as the eighth minute goal by Lucas Ribeiro. The Brazilian slotted home for the Brazilians from the edge of the box after a well-worked attack that AmaTuks appeared to have squashed only for Sundowns to revive the ball.

But the university outfit refused to be like sheep to the slaughter despite fighting a rearguard battle for the initial half hour mark and thwarted Sundowns’ attacks. Grant Kekana gave away a needless free-kick on 32 minutes from which Tuks scored the euqaliser with what was clearly a training ground move. Samuel Julies lofted the ball into the far end of the box for it to be headed down and back towards the penalty spot from which Delano Abrahams restored parity with a sweetly struck shot. Sundowns could have immediately gone back ahead but Maova was brilliant in denying Teboho Mokoena from free kick, the Namibian managing to stretch himself to push the ball out and injuring himself in the process.

He was quickly back up though and again kept his team in the game with a great save two minutes before the extra time break as he pushed over a swerving shot from Bathusi Aubaas. 10 minutes later Maova was again theTuks hero, this time tipping away a shot from Shalulile. The Brave Warriors skipper had received a sweet pass from Mothobi Mvala, turned a defender and shot low as he was falling but his compatriot denied him the glory. The same fate befell Thembinkosi Lorch in the last open play action of the match as Maova impressed once more. Ronwen Williams sent a long ball near to the Tuks half, Mvala headed it down to Lorch who shot inches wide of goals sending coach Rulani Mokwena throwing away his water bottle in frustration and disbelief.