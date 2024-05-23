Thatayaone Ditlhokwe can bring discipline to Kaizer Chiefs against Cape Town Spurs

Kaizer Chiefs’ last game of the DStv Premiership season will be crucial in determining whether they finish in the top eight or not. The mere fact that Chiefs find themselves in a top-eight discussion is embarrassing for the club, who should be fighting for the title.

However, Chiefs need to do what they have to finish the season on a high and play in the MTN8 next season. We profiled three players who must step up in their last clash against the relegated Cape Town Spurs at Athlone Stadium on Saturday afternoon (3pm kick-off)... Bruce Bvuma – Goalkeeper

Bvuma has hit a downward trajectory in recent weeks, having kept only two clean sheets in the past 10 games in the league. However, he remains one of the key players in the team as he was once a light during a dark time, keeping seven clean sheets in eight matches. His role between the sticks will be more important in the last game against Spurs as a clean sheet will ensure that Chiefs do not lose.

That clean sheet could also show that he deserved his call-up to coach Hugo Broos’ preliminary squad for the Fifa World Cup qualifiers next month. Moreover, holding out Spurs could also serve as a farewell gift to club legend and mentor Itumeleng Khune, who’s said to be in his last season at the Amakhosi.

Thank you Itu #Amakhosi4Life pic.twitter.com/FfkSNlnqaM — Kaizer Chiefs (@KaizerChiefs) May 19, 2024 Thatayaone Ditlhokwe – Defender Ditlhokwe has made a timely return from a long injury, given the troubled times that the team find themselves in recently.

Not only has Chiefs’ back four leaked 17 goals in the past 10 games, but they have been muddied by ill-discipline as well, given the red cards that they’ve conceded. Given Msimango was sent off in the 5-1 loss to Mamelodi Sundowns, and two matches later, Edmilson Dove got his marching orders against TS Galaxy. Ditlhokwe doesn’t only bring discipline, but stability too. He is a leader as well, as he’s also the captain of the Botswana national team.

Ditlhokwe will also want to ensure that Chiefs keep a clean sheet on Saturday to prove to himself that he didn't make the wrong decision in joining Chiefs, as other clubs wanted to sign him as well.



🏆#DStvPrem

⚽️Cape Town Spurs vs. Kaizer Chiefs

👕First Team

🗓️Saturday 25 May 2024

🏟DHL Stadium

🕞15h00

🎟R100 - Ticketpro, Spar - https://t.co/nSBHeT3R7z#Amakhosi4Life #Khosified pic.twitter.com/XxuFIjTMfr

— Kaizer Chiefs (@KaizerChiefs) May 21, 2024 Ranga Chivaviro – Striker Chivaviro has seen regular games in recent weeks, and he has repaid that faith by scoring two goals – a brace against TS Galaxy in Polokwane. Chivaviro, like most of his teammates, is not happy with his contribution this season – four goals in 18 league matches – as that didn't help the team much.