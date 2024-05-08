The stars who have lit up Downs’ magnificent 7 campaigns

Mamelodi Sundowns’ record-extending seventh title in succession saw a host of individuals stepping up to the occasion when the chips were down. MIHLALI BALEKA goes down memory lane, looking at the team’s key players in each of the past seven seasons.

Percy Tau of Al Ahly. | BackpagePix Percy Tau – 2017/18 The 2016/17 season was a tough one for Sundowns on home soil as they endured a barren run, albeit winning their maiden CAF Champions League crown. But the following season saw the transformation of Tau from a boy to a man as he steered the team back to the pinnacle of domestic football.

The little magician waved his wand during the season, with one of his highlights the assist he made for Khama Billiat’s goal during their win over Cape Town City away. From a tight angle, Tau brilliantly used both feet to scoop the ball towards Billiat‚ who volleyed home his sixth goal of the season. Themba Zwane of Mamelodi Sundowns. | Backpagepix Themba Zwane - 2018/19

The departure of his partner in crime, Tau, to Brighton & Hove Albion left Zwane with a huge ask at Sundowns. He had to find a new bestie and combinations. But Zwane rose to the occasion. Alongside Billiat, he guided Sundowns to the crown, using silk touches that made their strikers flourish. Zwane also used that season to work on his individual persona as he led by example on and off the pitch having been one of the seniors. Since then, Zwane has never looked back. He remains the most consistent player in the league after being nominated for top individual honours in the past five seasons.

Themba Zwane of Mamelodi Sundowns. | BackpagePix Themba Zwane - 2019/20 The Covid-19-disrupted season needed cool heads, especially with the teams forced to conclude the campaign under the bio-bubble. Zwane stood head and shoulders above the rest, not only at Sundowns but in the top flight. Zwane brought a never-say-die attitude to the team with a penchant for stepping up to the occasion, and he ensured that they retained the title on the last day. Zwane’s title-winning performance also ensured that coach Pitso Mosimane, who had an impact on his growth, enjoyed a grand departure from the club.

Peter Shalulile of Mamelodi Sundowns. | BackpagePix Peter Shalulile – 2020/21 Shalulile’s debut season at Sundowns was one for the books. Not only did he leave egg on the face of his naysayers, but he changed the narrative.

When his former Highlands Park coach Owen da Gama said Shalulile was worth R30 million during his last season at the club, some people laughed in his face. But such was Shalulile’s outstanding debut league season for Sundowns – where he scored 15 goals in 25 games – those naysayers ate humble pie. And with Sundowns a ball-playing team, it was going to be interesting to see how an out-and-out striker was going to fit in their system. But he fitted in like a glove. Peter Shalulile of Mamelodi Sundowns. | Backpagepix Peter Shalulile – 2021/22

Shalulile rewrote the history books this season, becoming only the second player – after Teko Modise – to defend the PSL Footballer of the Season award. Shalulile took things up a notch from his debut season as he finished the term two goals shy of matching Collins Mbesuma’s record of 25 goals scored in a league season. Shalulile also made the team tick. He was a focal point of the attack and the first line of defence.

Teboho Mokoena of Mamelodi Sundowns. | BackpagePix Teboho Mokoena – 2022/23 Mokoena was the difference in Sundowns’ title charge last season. He had all the qualities that made the team tick: stability, fluidity and a knack for goals. Mokoena also became a ‘prime Hlompho Kekana’ thanks to his ability to lift the team – both as a leader and player – when the chips were down. His bond with South American Marcelo Allende and a variety of locals, while allowing veteran Themba Zwane to still flourish, spoke of his maturity.

Ronwen Williams of Mamelodi Sundowns. | BackpagePix Ronwen Williams – 2023/24 “Ronza” has been Sundowns’ cornerstone this season. That he has kept 13 clean sheets in 18 games for the newly crowned champions speaks volumes for his work.