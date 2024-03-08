Themba Zwane: Mamelodi Sundowns wary of Chippa United’s energy

After the highly anticipated DStv Premiership midweek fixture between TS Galaxy FC and Mamelodi Sundowns was postponed, Rulani Mokwena’s charges have enjoyed a rare week-long break. Sundowns have completed their CAF Champions League group stage assignments, and can now continue their seemingly unstoppable march to the Premiership title for a seventh successive season.

Their next opponents will be the visiting Gqeberha-based Chippa United, who thrashed 10-man Richards Bay 3-0 in their midweek clash. It was the first time that Chippa scored three goals in a match this season, with Justice Chabalala, Craig Martin and Kayden Francis the scorers. Sundowns captain Themba Zwane said that the encounter will be competitive, but he is confident that they will emerge victorious at the Lucas Moripe Stadium tomorrow night (8pm kick-off).

“It won’t be an easy game. Whenever we play against Chippa United, the energy is more than usual,” said Zwane. “They got a good result in their previous game against Richards Bay, and we know they are going to come to Pretoria with full force. “We are ready for them. We watched their game against Richards Bay. We will analyse them, prepare for them and try to win the game.”

Zwane feels the postponed midweek fixture will give the team more time to prepare, but the title charge will lose momentum. “It drops the momentum, but at the same time it has given us more time to rest and recover. It also has given us extra time to plan for the game on Saturday,” said Zwane. “It’s going to be an exciting game of good football and a game which I think is a must-watch.”

Sundowns defender Mosa Lebusa and the squad are in high spirits, which has made training enjoyable, following their 1-0 victory over TP Mazembe in the Champions League last weekend. "We are trying to wrap up the league as soon as possible, so winning is important for the team," said Lebusa.

“The preparations are going very well. We just came from a Champions League game where we won, so the morale is very good. We take it one game at a time, and we are not trying to get ahead of ourselves. “We know we are not entitled to win, but we just have to work hard, score goals and make sure we keep a clean sheet. That’s the only way we’ll win the game.” In another Premiership match tomorrow, SuperSport United will be looking to improve their log position when they host AmaZulu FC at the Peter Mokaba Stadium in Polokwane (5.30pm kick-off).

SuperSport, currently sitting in fourth place, will be looking for an important home win to climb the table. AmaZulu, on the other hand, are in 10th place, and will try to make a charge for a top-eight berth. Also tomorrow, the embattled Moroka Swallows will face off against the in-form Sekhukhune United, who are on a three-match winning sequence. Swallows, even with home-ground advantage at the Dobsonville Stadium (5.30pm), will find Sekhukhune a hard nut to crack.