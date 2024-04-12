Titans crack Rocks open as they keep an interest in the top four

OBAKENG MELETSE THE Titans hit their way back into the Cricket South Africa Twenty20 Challenge top four contention with a blistering bonus point victory over troubled Boland Rocks side who fell to their seventh loss of the season with 42 balls to spare.

Sibonelo Makhanya’s third half century of the tournament keeps his side’s hopes of making the semi finals alive. Makhanya (50 off 25, 4x4 and 4x6) was timely as his side was struggling for momentum with the visitors sensing an upset. Chasing a below par 123 runs to win, the home team tweaked their batting line up with their leading run scorer Rivaldo Moonsamy (278) promoted up to open with Lhuan-dre Pretorius. Young sensation Steve Stolk came in at three. The move backfired as the Titans fell to 35-2 in the first powerplay with both Moonsamy and Stolk falling cheaply.

Things looked to be going south again as it also unfolded on Wednesday, with tentative shots and lack of boundaries, there was a feel around the ground that as close as a bonus point victory and an improved net run rate seemed at the halfway point, they were slowly becoming a bridge too far. The Titans, set a below par target for their second match in a row, looked to have not learned a lesson from their three-run loss against the Dolphins on Wednesday losing wickets inside the powerplay. Dayyaan Galiem joined Makhanya with the score on 47-3 after 8.1 overs but in no time the pair put on a match winning 72-run partnership after 12.3 overs were bowled.

Makhanya and Galiem’s Intentions were made clear from the get go with both right handers looking to clear everything in their hitting zone. Galiem (29 off 12 balls, 2x4 and 2x6) displayed fine touch and brutal hitting in his entertaining cameo, and showed why the Joburg Super Kings splashed all the cash on him. His innings not only took the pressure off Makhanya, but it created an opening for the Titans to cash in on maximum points. Earlier Clyde Fortuin’s knock of 45 off 24 balls was not enough as the Rocks failed to build up any partnerships. Glenton Stuurman (20) and Imran Manack (14) saw the Paarl side to a score they can defend but ultimately it was not enough

– - David Wiese 2-9 Lungi Ngidi 2-19