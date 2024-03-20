Titans shorn of stars ahead of Dolphins visit

Zaahier Adams The Titans will be hoping for a return to winning ways when they host the Dolphins in their CSA T20 Challenge match at SuperSport Park today.

The Sky Blues have suffered consecutive narrow defeats to the Warriors and Lions. The defending champions fell two runs short against the Warriors and lost by just one run to their cross-town rivals, the Lions, in the Jukskei derby. Sibonelo Makhanya of the Titans will need to shoulder plenty of the heavy lifting in the batting department. | BackpagePix The competitive nature of the CSA T20 Challenge means that due to these two reversals the Titans now find themselves in a lowly fifth place. They will also have to find a way to navigate the remainder of the competition without their national stars that all left for the Indian Premier League (IPL). Senior bowlers such as Tabraiz Shamsi, Lizaad Williams and Junior Dala will therefore be left with the responsibility of leading the fightback.

Captain Sibonelo Makhanya will also need to shoulder plenty of the heavy lifting in the batting department that has already blooded SA Under-19 World Cup star Lhuan-dre Pretorius in the last match. They will also hope that Rivaldo Moonsamy can continue his rich vein of form. Quinton Friend feels the Dolphins bowlers have been superb throughout the competition and the batters are starting to come into their own. | BackpagePix In contrast, the Dolphins will be hoping they can maintain their new-found momentum after a stuttering start to the season that saw them lose their opening two matches. They have since rediscovered their mojo with two successive victories to get their campaign back on track. The Dolphins will have to do without their inspirational skipper Keshav Maharaj, however, after the left-arm spinner headed off to the IPL.

The Dolphins will have to do without their inspirational skipper Keshav Maharaj after the left-arm spinner headed off to the IPL. | BackpagePix Although Maharaj has not officially been drafted by the Lucknow Super Giants, he will train with Durban’s Super Giants’ sister team during the competition. Dolphins assistant coach Quinton Friend is not too fazed as he feels his team is moving in the right direction. “We are happy with how we are going but we know that it’s important that we continue to focus on our next match and keep ourselves grounded,” said Friend.

“Our focus has been on ourselves and how we can get better and looking towards our match on Wednesday, we know that the Titans are an impressive side. They’ve been very successful in the T20 format for a long time and it’s another big opportunity to get a victory on the road. “We’ve put a lot of importance on winning away from home because if you want to get into the play-offs and win a competition like this, you have to be able to win on the road. Our main focus at the moment is on what we as a team can do better and hopefully we can leave SuperSport Park with a victory on Wednesday. “The bowling unit has been superb throughout the competition and the batting unit is starting to come into their own, which is hugely encouraging,” added Friend.

Bryce Parsons’ form with the bat has been key to the Dolphins’ resurgence. | BackpagePix The key to the Dolphins’ resurgence has been the form of their two openers, in particular Bryce Parsons. Despite not playing in the SA20 for Durban’s Super Giants, the young left-handed opener certainly benefited from spending time with Proteas such as Quinton de Kock and Heinrich Klaasen. Parsons has clubbed 62 not out and 47 in the Dolphins’ last two matches. Parsons’ opening partner Grant Roelofsen has also rediscovered his touch with an undefeated 71 off just 45 balls in the last match against the Rocks. For cricket fans wishing to take in some action on tomorrow’s public holiday, there is also more CSA T20 Challenge action around the country.

The Warriors’ unbeaten start to the competition, that has seen them power to the top of the table, will be put to the test when they face a powerful Western Province line-up at St George’s Park. The visitors are still smarting after surrendering their 100% start to the season. They went down to the Lions by just one run in a thrilling Super Over at the Wanderers. Meanwhile, the Boland Rocks will be hoping to break their duck in the competition after four straight losses when they head to Potchefstroom to face the North West Dragons at the JB Marks Oval.