Top coaches engage in thrilling battle of wits

HERMAN GIBBS Coaches Gavin Hunt and Spaniard José Riveiro know what it takes to win the Nedbank Cup and those experiences could prove worthwhile when they’re masterminding the teams’ fortunes in this weekend’s quarter-final clashes.

Hunt guided SuperSport United to the championship in 2012 at the Orlando Stadium. They defeated Mamelodi Sundowns 2-0 in the all-Tshwane final thanks to goals by Thabo September (now co-coach at Chippa United) and Kermit Erasmus. Orlando Pirates José Riveiro will lead his charges in defence of the Nedbank Cup this weekend in the quarter-final against AmaZulu. | BackpagePix SuperSport United’s Gavin Hunt has won the Nedbank Cup twice. | BackpagePix He also lifted the trophy with Moroka Swallows in 2004, before it was played in its current guise. He also reached the final on two other occasions. Hunt’s SuperSport will be up against Stellenbosch FC at the Danie Craven Stadium on Saturday.

Riveiro’s Pirates were crowned 2023 Nedbank Cup champions after a 2-1 win over Sekhukhune United at a sold-out Loftus Versfeld Stadium. Pirates’ goals were scored by Terrence Dzvukamanja and Tapelo Xoki while Sibusiso Vilakazi replied for Sekhukhune United. Pirates will face AmaZulu at the Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban on Saturday. The Latin temperament will be on full display in the technical areas which will be manned by two Spaniards: Riveiro and Pablo Martin (AmaZulu coach). Rhulani Mokwena won the Nedbank Cup with Mamelodi Sundowns at the end of the 2022 season. | BackpagePix Pablo Franco Martin will be eager to lead AmaZulu to their first Nedbank Cup success. The club has come close to winning the tournament on six occassions. | . BackpagePix AmaZulu have been to six previous finals in the Nedbank Cup competition, the last in 2010, but have never lifted the trophy. Martin could write his name into club folklore if he can pull it off.

The other coach who had a taste of Nedbank Cup glory on three occasions is Rhulani Mokwena, the Mamelodi Sundowns coach. In the 2022 final, he was the Sundowns co-coach along with Manqoba Mngqithi and Steve Khompela. The trio steered Sundowns to a 2-1 victory over Marumo Gallants at the Royal Bafokeng Stadium in Rustenburg. Mokwena was the assistant coach to Pitso Mosimane when Sundowns won in 2015 and 2020. Sundowns will be away to the University of Pretoria at the Lucas Moripe Stadium on Friday evening.

Steve Barker and Stellenbosch have already tasted cup success earlier this campaign with the CKO, but winning the presitigous Nedbank Cup will only enhance that feat. | BackpagePix The University of Pretoria have already written their name in the Nedbank Cup annals. They made a surprise appearance in the 2009 final, though they fell short in a 1-0 loss to Moroka Swallows at the Rand Stadium. At the time, current Stellenbosch coach Steve Barker was at the helm of the university side. Stellenbosch have become a feared combination under Barker. Just like the 2009 University of Pretoria team, they have young, hungry players eager to make a name for themselves. Barker guided Stellies to the semifinals last season where they lost on penalties to Sekhukhune United.

Barker is currently the longest-serving coach in the DStv Premiership, having been at the Winelands Club since 2017. He is the nephew of the late Clive Barker, the revered former Bafana Bafana coach. Tlisane Motaung of University of Pretoria must prepare his players for the ardous task of felling SA giants Mamelodi Sundowns this weekend. | BackpagePix University of Pretoria, the only lower-tier side left in the competition, are coached by Tlisane Motaung. He has enjoyed the distinction of steering his First Division side to two wins over Premiership teams in the earlier rounds. The other quarter-final will be played on Sunday when TS Galaxy hosts Chippa United at the Mbombela Stadium.