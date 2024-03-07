TS Galaxy postponement puts more pressure on Mamelodi Sundowns

The postponement of the highly-anticipated DStv Premiership clash between TS Galaxy and Mamelodi Sundowns yesterday, after the TS Galaxy team bus was involved in an accident, will only serve to put more pressure on Masandawana. Galaxy’s bus collided with a private car en route to Mbombela on Tuesday for the league match that was supposed to have been played last night.

Though no one in the Galaxy bus was injured, the driver of the VW Polo was declared dead on the scene. The Rockets requested the postponement, citing the fact their players were traumatised by the incident, and the Premier Soccer League (PSL) duly obliged them. “The decision has been made in consideration of the extraordinary circumstances following an accident involving the TS Galaxy FC team bus and another motor vehicle on Tuesday afternoon.

“The PSL extends its understanding and support to TS Galaxy FC during this challenging period. We acknowledge the impact of this decision on all stakeholders, and sincerely apologise for any inconvenience caused. “Details regarding the rescheduled fixture will be communicated in due course,” a statement from the league’s offices read.

With Sundowns' involvement in continental competition leaving them trailing in terms of matches played – Rulani Mokwena's men have played 16 matches, two or three matches less than most of the clubs – the postponement will put further pressure on them to play catch-up. It is going to get worse, given that the Brazilians have qualified for the CAF Champions League knockout stages and are still involved in the Nedbank Cup, as this will make it harder for the league to find a date to schedule their outstanding matches. Also postponed was SuperSport United's league clash against Polokwane City, which was scheduled for the Lucas Moripe Stadium last night as well.

The league explained that they gave Matsatsantsa a Pitori the ‘break’ because “they played in Algeria on Sunday and only arrived back in the country yesterday (Tuesday)”. Chasing second spot in the domestic league, which offers Champions League qualification, SuperSport are fourth, on the same number of points (31) as second- and third-placed Stellenbosch and Cape Town City, respectively, after 18 matches. City have played one game more than the other two teams. Meanwhile, the postponement of the match between Galaxy and Sundowns was tantamount to a full balloon being burst, the build-up to the match having been so heated that many were eagerly anticipating how coaches Sead Ramovic and Mokwena would behave.

The duo had been involved in a verbal war since Galaxy eliminated Sundowns from the Carling Knockout Cup in a match marred by a bad tackle by Bongani Zungu that left Bernard Parker with a broken leg. Mokwena’s claims after the shoot-out defeat, that they lost because they’d fielded a second-string team, did not go down well with Ramovic, who found the comment a “cheap excuse”. The verbal jostling escalated and led to a heated phone call in which Ramovic claimed Mokwena swore at him using F-words, before the Sundowns coach retorted by saying his adversary was essentially “seeking attention”.