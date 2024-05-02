Tuks still confident of automatic promotion

THE University of Pretoria are confident they can still secure automatic promotion to the top flight despite being four points behind their Motsepe Foundation Championship opponents Magesi. After leading the pack for the better part of the season, Tuks relinquished their grip at the top of the log to Magesi in the past few weeks as they are now second.

They lost ‘six-pointers’ against Magesi and Maritzburg United in the past few games. They also failed to capitalise on Magesi’s slip-up – the 2-0 loss to Maritzburg in the last game – as they drew 0-0 with Venda Football Academy on Saturday instead. Tuks’ club captain Samuel Julies, speaking to Independent Newspapers before yesterday’s fixtures, conceded that the long season has taken a toll on their form.

“I won’t lie to you, the season has been tough and draining. But that’s what we signed up for … we just have to keep going and never give up,” Julies said. Tuks need to win all their remaining games and hope Magesi lose at least two for the script to change. “The league is not a race, but a marathon. We must never give up. That’s the attitude that we have even in these remaining games,” he said.

“We’ll keep pushing until the end. Something will give – that’s for sure. That’s the mentality that we have as a team. We won’t give up easily.” Getting promoted to the top flight via the gruelling play-offs route is not the first choice for Julies and Co as they know the toll it takes. Three seasons ago, the university side missed out on the promotion via the play-offs to Moroka Swallows, having playing five more games after the regular season ended.

But Julies says they’ll grab the opportunity of being promoted to the top-flight via the play-offs with both hands if they fail to overtake Magesi. “Two or three seasons back, we reached that stage and we know how draining it is. But when push comes to shove, you don’t have a choice but to go for it,” Julies said. “The main aim is for us to be in the DStv Premiership next season. Either way, through promotion or the play-offs, it will be good for us.”

Julies is one of the few players in the team that have tasted top-flight football, having represented cross-town rivals Mamelodi Sundowns before joining Tuks. “It would mean a lot to get this team back to the top flight. There are a lot of youngsters in the academy that look up to us,” the 32-year-old Julies said. “It would mean everything to get the team back to the top. I always tell myself that I want to leave the jersey in a better state from how I received it.