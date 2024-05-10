Turnovers, tempo key for Bulls to topple URC log leaders Glasgow at Loftus Versfeld

The Bulls could have been second on the United Rugby Championship log by now had they beaten Munster, but it’s no use crying over spilt milk. They can still push for a possible home semi-final and final, though, following their 61-24 thrashing of the Ospreys on April 27.

But they face a tough last few rounds, with log-leading Glasgow up next at Loftus Versfeld tomorrow (2pm kick-off), followed by Benetton in Pretoria next weekend and the Sharks on June 1 in Durban. Jake White’s team have the firepower to deliver in all three encounters, but that will only happen if they play to their true potential. Munster exposed a bit of a soft underbelly at the Bulls in terms of physicality and leadership in the 27-22 defeat at Loftus on April 20, and the Pretoria outfit will still be smarting from that loss.

Franco Smith’s Glasgow side have been outstanding to win 12 out of their 15 URC games, with their stand-out feature being an impregnable defence, where they have conceded just 23 tries – the least in the competition. They are no slouches on attack either, with 64 touchdowns, second only to the Bulls, who are on 68. But can the home side shore up their defence, where they have conceded 43 tries?

Here are five things the Bulls must get right to knock over Glasgow... 1 Win breakdown battle The return this week of Springbok flank Marco van Staden from a knee injury couldn’t have come at a better time for the Bulls.

Glasgow thrive on generating quick ball on attack, in order to unleash the likes of hard-running centre Sione Tuipulotu and experienced Scotland Test wing Kyle Steyn. With the Bulls’ defence not exactly foolproof, they need to disrupt Glasgow at source, and Van Staden and hooker Johan Grobbelaar need to get their timing just right to create turnovers.

Lights out, Eskom is staying home till JUNE 2027 👀😉🔥#BackTheBulls | #DefendTheHerd pic.twitter.com/7xM8CY3Dx4 — Official Blue Bulls (@BlueBullsRugby) May 9, 2024 2 Take your kicks at goal While the Bulls have tended to kick many penalties to the corner to set up a line-out, or even sometimes taking a tap to allow the forwards to bash away at the tryline, they can also build scoreboard pressure with a few shots at goal. Johan Goosen may be out injured, but Chris Smith is also a sharp-shooter and can quickly rattle up a few three-pointers.

Glasgow may be forced out of their routines if they are chasing the game from behind, so it would be worth it for the Bulls to grab some early points. 3 Dominate the scrums The Bulls have been well served by the front row of Gerhard Steenekamp, Johan Grobbelaar and Wilco Louw in the scrums this season, but they will be up against a formidable Glasgow unit, featuring the likes of Nathan McBeth, Johnny Matthews and Zander Fagerson.

They also have two giant props on the bench in the shape of former Stormers loosehead Oli Kebble and Argentina tighthead Lucio Sordoni, so the Bulls reserves need to keep up the intensity in the second half. 4 Contest Glasgow line-outs Co-captain Ruan Nortjé’s return from a hamstring injury this week is a massive boost for the Bulls line-out, which hasn’t always operated smoothly in his absence.

There have been a few unnecessary overthrows on attack, and Nortjé’s presence should prevent that from happening. But even more importantly, as part of the defensive make-up, Nortjé, Ruan Vermaak and Elrigh Louw need to get up into the air and make Glasgow’s line-outs as messy as possible.

One picture, worth a thousand words 📸



Elrigh Louw, 50 @Vodacom #URC Caps #BackTheBulls | #DefendTheHerd pic.twitter.com/CSp6Swf04d — Official Blue Bulls (@BlueBullsRugby) May 9, 2024 5 Control the tempo One of the main contributing factors in the Munster defeat was how the Bulls allowed the Irish side to slow the game down almost at will. The altitude factor is real, so European teams will try every trick in the book to get that extra break in play.