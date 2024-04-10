UJ trying to stay grounded after flying start to season

MIHLALI BALEKA Nthabeleng Modiko’s coaching career might still be in its infancy, but she knows that keeping herself and her troops grounded is what will aid success.

Modiko’s University of Johannesburg ladies’ team have had a fantastic start to the Hollywoodbets Super League. After three wins, one draw and one loss in six games, UJ are second on the log with 12 points, behind record four-time champions Mamelodi Sundowns only on goal difference. Nthabeleng Modiko. | BackpagePix So, for a team that could only labour to a ninth-place finish last season – in what was Modiko’s first campaign in charge – they deserve praise. But the 38-year-old coach is not getting carried away by her team’s bright start, instead sharing a special recipe that will help them to prevail. “That’s what we have been saying in the changeroom and the training sessions. We are not going to get ahead of ourselves,” Modiko said.

“It’s a marathon and a long journey. It’s amazing that we are doing so well early in the season, but for us now, we need to look at the consistency. “We need to play in the same way and fashion and try to get as many points as possible from every match that we’ll be playing. We have done something differently by breaking down the season into smaller parts and phases before we can look at the season in its entirety. “Right now we are trying to keep the girls afloat – keep them humble and their feet on the ground and continuously work because we know it’s a long way (to go).”

UJ’s start to the season has been appealing on the eye, and is more remarkable for the fact that it has been achieved without star performers the Shamase twins, Sphumele and Thubelihle. The twins were an integral part of UJ’s team last season, with Sphumelele bagging the league’s top goalscorer award after scoring 22 goals. Thubelihle has since moved on to greener pastures, scoring her first overseas contract with A Lyga-based side FC Gintra in Šiauliai, Lithuania, where she is reportedly set to be joined by her sister. The absence of the Shamase twins, who are also Banyana Banyana internationals, has created room for some of the new and senior players to take over the baton.

https://x.com/HollywoodbetsSL/status/1774537449395335478 Captain Refilwe Maseko and youngster Gugu Dhlamini have been the standout performers for UJ so far, scoring seven goals so far this season. With the duo having missed out on Banyana’s Olympic qualifiers, they are banging on coach Desiree Ellis’ door. “Having spent two seasons with Sphumelele and Thubelihle, that inspired the team. They got to see how hard they work in training,” Modiko said.

“It’s amazing to have the leadership of Refilwe Maseko. She’s just been a stalwart over the years and has been evergreen. She’s scoring and assisting. “The emergence now of Thato Mofolo and Gugu Dhlamini just also helps so that we can have multiple people that help us to score.” “Dunga”, as Modiko is affectionately known in football circles, is not only advising her troops to remain grounded but she’s taking that advice as well. Despite boasting a CAF B and Uefa C coaching licence, she’s in no rush to a move to a bigger post as she’s finding her feet at UJ and the Under-17 women’s national team, Bantwana.