Urban Warriors run foul of Sundowns

HERMAN GIBBS An erroneously awarded penalty condemned relegation-doomed Cape Town Spurs to defeat against the DStv Premiership champions-elect Mamelodi Sundowns in Green Point on Tuesday.

Brazilian Lucas Costa scored the penalty in Sundowns’ 1-0 win who with 52 points are runaway log leaders. The goal allowed Costa to shoot to the top of the Premiership's leading goalscorers chart. Ashley Cupido of Cape Town Spurs drives forward as Khuliso Mudau and Tebogo Mokoena of Mamelodi Sundowns close down his space in their DStv Premiership clash on Tuesday night. | Phando Jikelo Independent Newspapers Despite enjoying a mammoth 86% possession for most of the first half, Spurs held out well and seemed set to keep their defence intact by the time the half-time break dawned. However, three minutes before the break, Spurs’ efforts for a first-half clean sheet were undone by referee Thabo Mkhabela when he pointed to the penalty spot. The lively Spurs midfielder Asenele Velebayi fouled Sundowns striker Peter Shalulile and Mkhabela judged the offence to take place inside the Spurs penalty area, and duly awarded the penalty. Television replays showed that the offence was committed outside the penalty area.

Without the benefit of VAR, the erroneously awarded penalty could not be overturned. While Sundowns continued to dominate, Spurs produced a few scoring manoeuvres which they failed to capitalise on. On the night, Lady Luck smiled on Sundowns because Spurs had at least two penalty appeals turned out. The two contentious calls could have gone the other way and possibly changed the outcome of the match.