Kaizer Chiefs grabbed their first win of 2024 as they overcame Golden Arrows 1-0 at the FNB Stadium on Tuesday night. Amakhosi built up valuable confidence against Arrows ahead of the huge Soweto Derby against Orlando Pirates on Saturday.

A’bafana Bes’thende suffered an 11th straight defeat in all competitions and remained in 11th place on the DStv Premiership standings, while Chiefs remain sixth on 29 points. Amakhosi headed into this encounter with great pressure due to their failure to find the back of the net, having failed to do so in their opening three games of 2024. However, those were quickly put to rest as 19-year-old Wandile Duba marked his first start for the club with a wonder strike in the 12th minute.

The Amakhosi academy graduate eased the pressure on his teammates when he received the ball on the left-hand side of the box, and after composing himself, he curled a fine effort into the top corner. For all of Chiefs’ shortcomings and laboured performances in recent weeks, they looked like a revived side against Arrows as they passed the ball aroudn with confidence and at a high tempo as well. It came as no surprise that they had held on to 60% of the ball possession at halftime, compared to Arrows’ 40%.

Although his side had looked promising on occasion when breaking on the counter-attack, Arrows coach Mabhuti Khenyeza would’ve started thinking about the possibility of another loss looming. Therefore, he searched for immediate solutions as he introduced two new faces at the halftime break. January arrival Moyela Libamba and Nduduzo Mhlongo replaced Sibusiso Sibeko and Thokozani Lukhele as Arrows looked to sharpen their front-line.

The visitors were almost rewarded immediately when Libamba put Knox Mutizwa through on goal with a flick-on, but the experienced striker lifted the ball too high and over the bar a minute into the second half. Wandile Duba with a thing of beauty to open his #DStvPrem account for Kaizer Chiefs 💪



💻 Stream #DStvPrem live now: https://t.co/TesYUfoDS5 pic.twitter.com/TGmSV8ZDwf — SuperSport Football ⚽️ (@SSFootball) March 5, 2024 Having established their slender lead in the first half, Chiefs seemed content to defend their one-goal advantage and invited pressure, which Arrows appreciated, but the home side held on for a welcome victory.