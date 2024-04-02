Women to show their mettle in Run Your City Series

MATSHELANE MAMABOLO WITH the focus almost always on the men’s race, the women’s competition at the Absa Run Your City 10K Series is just as hotly contested, with the presence of international athletes raising the standard.

Who can forget the excitement caused by the victory on debut of former 10km world record holder Yalemzerf Yehualaw of Ethiopia at last year’s event in Durban? The opening race of this year’s edition is going to be no different, with a sprinkling of east Africans set to toe the start line at the Run Your City Gqeberha 10K on Sunday. Among those will be the world-class Kenyan Diana Chepkorir, who will be making her maiden appearance on South African soil. Kenya’s Diana Chepkorir, a sub-30-minute 10km performer, will make her South African debut at the Absa Run Your City Gqeberha 10K on Sunday. | Supplied The sub-30-minute 10km runner has expressed excitement at her impending debut in Mzansi having learnt that the popular series of races makes for fast times.

“I decided to come to South Africa because I heard that fast times can be run there. I heard about the Absa Run Your City and have seen the results online,” she said. “I have heard that South Africa has fast races and I am trying to always improve myself. I am happy to come and give it a try.” Should she improve her time, then the Friendly City is in for a ‘run-like-the-wind’ kind of race.

Chepkorir is in fantastic shape, having just dipped under the half-hour mark when she ran a 29:56 at the FACSA Castellon 10K back in February. Incredibly, that was the 22-year-old’s first official 10km road race out of her home country. A former steeplechaser, Chepkorir is looking just at home on the road and she has intentions of getting better with every race, obviously encouraged by that magnificent run in the Spanish city.

“I am still very happy that I could run my first race outside of Kenya below 30 minutes. Recovery was good and I was motivated to continue with my training. “I want to run fast again, depending on the day. But I am feeling well and still want to make use of that shape.” The organisers are hoping she does, if only to set the tone for the rest of the series which will see races being run in Cape Town (May 12), Durban (July 7), Tshwane (August 25) and Johannesburg (September 24).