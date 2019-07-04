Jazz pianist Nduduzo Makhathini. Picture: Nhlanhla Phillips/African News Agency/ANA

Nduduzo Makhathini is on a mission to show how music connects with different aspects of the spiritual world. “Music improvisation allows us to tap into this space that is unknown to us as performers but also unknown to the audience. Our spirituality is constantly evolving.

“During an improvisation there is a space where we go into. In that kind of moment that is when we don't know what we are doing and allow the spiritual voice to take over. Music allows us to do that.”

The music composer will be performing at Untitled Basement on Thursday for “A Trip to the Underworlds” featuring Ayanda Sikade, Gontse Makhene, Nhlanhla Radebe, Linda Sikhane and Ndabo Zulu.

As a leader in African thought and traditions, Makhathini uses music to make sense of the different realms and rituals.

“African people have gone through three major crises. The first being slave trade that ripped us of ourselves. When you think of the diaspora and the continent there is such a divide.

“Then there was colonialism which didn't just damage the ways in which we see things but it also vandalised our souls, and part of what was done by the coloniser was introducing new religious beliefs that didn't feature in African thinking.

“The last problem was apartheid. So it is understandable why people still fear African traditions.”

Makhathini said it was important to challenge the ideas of the West as the centre of knowing.

“We are advocating for more paradigms of knowing. We are embracing African ways of thinking from the mountains to the history.”

The pianist said the underworld was a conceptual idea that goes ‘against’ the God in the sky.

“When the west came here they made us look up to the sky while they were stealing our land so I find it important that our people have always believed that the way to connect with our God is through our feet, that our gods emerged from way underground as opposed to from the sky.

So the underworld is really advocating for a different way of understanding our power as black people. That ours is connected to the ground, that we hear music through our feet. When we dance it is enticing the gods.”

He said his thinking changed when he recorded Listening to the Ground in 2015 and since then he has never been the same.

“I am connected to the issues of land in deeper ways. The current conversations around land in Africa, I think more than needing land for capitalist ideas about ownership, it also has to do with how we connect to the land.

The land is a temple we use to communicate with our ancestors, so there is a lot to be said about the underworld.”