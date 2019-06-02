Ayman Alashkar is the chief explaining officer at Oboteo. The company is exploring the concept of Autonomous Vehicles in the UAE.

At the recent Ai Everything conference held in Dubai, one of the topics discussed was the state of autonomous mode in the city. The ‘Dubai Autonomous Transportation Strategy’ was launched with the aim to transform 25% of the total transportation in Dubai to autonomous mode by 2030, involving 5 million daily trips, saving AED 22 billion in annual economic costs and positioning the government of Dubai as a global leading example through announcing an integrated strategy with clear enablers and targets within a specific timeframe.

The strategy will help cut transportation costs by 44%, resulting in savings of up to AED 900 million a year. It will also help save AED 1.5 billion a year by reducing environmental pollution by 12%, as well as generate AED 18 billion in annual economic returns by increasing the efficiency of the transportation sector in Dubai by 2030.

The Strategy features four main pillars:

Individuals, Infrastructure,Technology and Legislative Structure.

Ayman Alashkar, who presented the company Oboteo at the two day summit said they were trying to find solutions with AI.

“We typically look at natural learning processing and machine learning as tools of our work. We are not about building cars but AI.”

The company engaged with residents of the UAE to gauge the pulse of public opinion on the impact of autonomous vehicles on the roads.

“We split into three main themes, autonomous taxis, self-driving school buses and the controversial topic of imminent accidents and whose safety should be prioritised in the event of it.”

He said in 2018 the Dubai police recorded over 2500 traffic accidents, 90% of them caused by human error, 13% resulted in fatalities and serious injuries.

“The main motivational driver for the development of autonomous vehicles is to reduce human error related traffic accidents.”

Alashkar said where autonomous vehicles are deployed, they are expected to achieve a reduction in human related traffic accidents by at least 75%.

“Most of our respondents told us they would willingly adopt autonomous vehicle technology on the condition that a long leave period of at least one year proves that the technology is safer than human driver alternatives.

When we asked residents how many years of successful on roads experience an autonomous taxi should have before they are willing to ride in one, only one person said straight away- that’s just 12%. In fact we are told that it would take at least 15 months before we hit the critical 50% user milestone.”

Alashkar added that where children were concerned , the technology had to prove itself first-that it works and works well- before parents would consent to it.

The main sectors identified for the application of the strategy are: autonomous metro, autonomous buses, autonomous taxis, in addition to other autonomous transportation means used in the first and final stages of trips.

The concept of autonomous transportation will also be applied in commercial areas, residential complexes and parks across the emirate.

The strategy includes the launch of ‘Dubai World Autonomous Transportation Challenge’ as a global RFP to encourage the world’s most innovative international companies, academic institutions and centres of research and development to test the latest advances in this technology by providing transportation solutions and scenarios that are realistic and tailored for the streets of Dubai.

The new transportation strategy, which will be led by Roads and Transport Authority in cooperation with Dubai Future Foundation, is one of the components of the Future Cities Programme that aims to launch new futuristic projects and strategies that will add economic value and ensure the pioneering role of the UAE and Dubai in the area of future cities.