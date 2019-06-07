Tiffany Smith. Picture: Supplied

The resemblance between Meghan Markle and Tiffany Smith, who plays the Duchess of Sussex in the highly anticipated sequel Harry and Meghan: Becoming Royal, is remarkable. The film follows the 2018 hit movie Harry and Meghan: Royal Romance, where the romantic tale of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry (played by Charlie Field from Genius) continues after their engagement.

The film takes viewers into the most intimate spaces of the royal family, and the challenges Harry and Meghan face leading up to their big royal wedding.

The film takes fans through some of the emotional journeys as Meghan uncovers some bitter truths about her father’s scandals and health challenges, which resulted in Thomas Markle not being able to walk his daughter down the aisle.

But beyond blending their families and cultures, Harry and Meghan’s values are put to the test as they try to find a balance between honouring the royal traditions and staying true to their beliefs.

And, in true fairytale style, the couple marry in a stunning wedding ceremony and they later welcome members of the royal family, followed by their newly-born son Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor.

The film, which premières on Sunday on LifeTime, channel DStv 131, comes just over a month after baby Archie was born.

We had a chat with the female lead, Smith, who brings the Duchess of Sussex to life in the new film.

“I watched a lot of online videos and there were a lot of conversations with my co-actor to make sure we both feel comfortable with each other, because when you see Harry and Meghan together there is so much love between them. We wanted to make sure that that comes through,” said Smith.

She continued: “So much of the film was set behind the scenes, so there is no footage of those moments. Interpreting what happened behind closed doors took a lot of talking with the director, guiding us, together with the writers, leading to the beautiful story between the moments that we know and the untold joys behind the scenes.”

About being the Duchess of Sussex’s doppelgänger, Smith said she was starting to get noticed a lot more.

“As I became more and more in the public eye, people started noticing me a lot more and they will walk up to me and say, ‘oh my gosh, you look a lot like Meghan Markle’. I thought that was so kind because I have so much respect for her and she’s such a beautiful woman. Every time someone would say that, I would say 'It’s so nice to hear that'.”

Catch Harry and Meghan: Becoming Royal on LifeTime, channel 131 at 7:20pm.

Lifetime South Africa will be available to all Compact viewers until June 23.

IOL