Independent Online
Bookmark article to read laterSearch IOL
IOLThe StarNewsSportLifestyleOpinion & AnalysisSoweto
Independent Online | The Star
Search IOL
IOLThe StarNewsSportLifestyleOpinion & AnalysisSoweto
Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL PropertyDigi Mags
Independent Online

Tuesday, April 30, 2024

View 0 recent articles pushed to you.Like us on FacebookFollow us on TwitterView weather by location

Gaza aid pier to cost US at least $320 million: Pentagon

A Palestinian woman stands at the entrance of a tent in an area housing displaced people in Rafah, in the southern Gaza Strip, on April 30, 2024 amid the conflict between Israel and Hamas. Picture: AFP

A Palestinian woman stands at the entrance of a tent in an area housing displaced people in Rafah, in the southern Gaza Strip, on April 30, 2024 amid the conflict between Israel and Hamas. Picture: AFP

Published 48m ago

Share

Washington, US

The temporary pier being constructed by the US military to boost aid deliveries to Gaza will cost Washington at least $320 million (R6 billion), the Pentagon said on Monday.

“That’s about our rough estimate right now, approximately $320m,” Deputy Pentagon Press Secretary Sabrina Singh told journalists, adding: “That’s an initial cost for the temporary pier.”

The Pentagon announced on Thursday that construction of the pier had begun, saying it should be operational in early May.

The US military is building a large floating pier off Gaza’s coast to help bring more aid into the besieged Gaza Strip. Illustration: Graphic News

At that point, aid will be transported via commercial vessels to a floating platform miles off the Gaza coast, where it will be transferred to smaller vessels, brought to the pier and taken to land by truck for distribution.

Plans for the pier were first announced by US President Joe Biden in early March as Israel held up deliveries of assistance by ground.

The humanitarian situation in Gaza, which has been devastated by more than six months of Israeli operations against Hamas, remains dire, with a senior US administration official saying last week that the territory’s entire population of 2.2 million people is facing food insecurity.

Hamas’s October 7 attack on southern Israel that triggered the war resulted in the deaths of about 1 170 people, mostly civilians, according to an AFP tally of Israeli official figures.

Israel’s retaliatory offensive has killed at least 34 488 people in Gaza, mostly women and children, according to the health ministry in the Hamas-run territory.

Agence France-Presse

Related Topics:

conflict, war and peacearmed conflictGazaPalestineIsraelUnited StatesIsrael Palestine Conflict