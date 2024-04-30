The temporary pier being constructed by the US military to boost aid deliveries to Gaza will cost Washington at least $320 million (R6 billion), the Pentagon said on Monday.

“That’s about our rough estimate right now, approximately $320m,” Deputy Pentagon Press Secretary Sabrina Singh told journalists, adding: “That’s an initial cost for the temporary pier.”

The Pentagon announced on Thursday that construction of the pier had begun, saying it should be operational in early May.

The US military is building a large floating pier off Gaza’s coast to help bring more aid into the besieged Gaza Strip. Illustration: Graphic News

At that point, aid will be transported via commercial vessels to a floating platform miles off the Gaza coast, where it will be transferred to smaller vessels, brought to the pier and taken to land by truck for distribution.