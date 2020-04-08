Fake News Alert: Ahmed Al-Kadi Private Hospital does not have a Covid-19 patient

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email

Durban - A private hospital in Durban has debunked rumours that they had a Covid-19 patient at the hospital and were not informing staff about it. Ahmed Al-Kadi Private Hospital said in a statement that the fake news had been reported to the relevant authorities. "We are aware of a recent social media post being circulated mentioning Ahmed Al-Kadi Private Hospital having a recent positive coronavirus patient (Covid-19) and not informing the staff thereof." The hospital said it was prepared to treat any suspected cases of Covid-19 in accordance with the National Institute of Communicable Diseases protocol. "Any confirmed cases of coronavirus will be treated using relevant procedures implemented under the World Health Organisation's guidance of the infection prevention and control strategies."





The private hospital released a statement a short while ago saying that the information that there was a positive Covid-19 patient at the hospital was fake. Picture: Facebook





"We confirm that our hospital and emergency units remain open."

In March the hospital said it would host Gift of the Givers in their drive-through testing at an off-site location close to the hospital.

The hospital said that the identified location allowed for a drive through testing facility.

They added that the tests would be done by appointment only to keep in line with social distancing.

This week 48 staff members at St Augustine's Hospital tested positive for covid-19.

“We are deeply saddened that, despite our very best efforts and precautions, there have been a total of four COVID-19 associated deaths at Netcare St Augustine’s Hospital in Durban, since the outbreak started in South Africa,” said Dr Richard Friedland, chief executive officer of the Netcare Group.

POST