Picture: succo/Pixabay

Durban - A Springfield Park man alleged to have shot and killed an e-hailing food service driver for allegedly skipping the queue, was granted R3 000 bail in the Durban Magistrate's Court on Tuesday. Thaveshan Pillay, 31, was arrested and charged for Cedrick Musonera’s murder on August 6.

Musonera, 33, had been collecting a delivery from KFC in Florida Road in June, when he was accused of skipping the queue.

It is alleged an altercation ensued between the men inside the outlet.

Upon returning to his motorbike, Musonera was shot. He died in hospital a few hours later.

Pillay is alleged to have fled the scene.

During a formal bail application last week, Pillay represented by attorney Teslyn David, said in his affidavit, that an unknown male intervened while he was inquiring about his order.

Pillay said, after waiting for an hour in the drive-through for his order, he had gone into the outlet.

He claimed that while he had been speaking to a manager on duty Musonera intervened and an altercation ensued.

He said, that he was arrested two months later after his uncle was called to the police station and was advised to call family members, who were present on the day as well.

“I went to the station voluntarily when I was detained.”

Pillay, who owns a bodyguard service company, further explained in his affidavit that he had exceptional circumstances to be released on bail.

He said he was the sole supporter of his household and his mother who was not well.

The case was adjourned to November for further investigation.

POST