Mangayamma, of India, gave birth to twin daughters, left, through in vitro fertilisation in the Guntur district of Andhra Pradesh. IANS

A 74-year-old woman became the oldest to give birth after she delivered twins at a hospital in Andhra Pradesh’s Guntur town on Thursday, doctors said. Mangayamma, who conceived through in vitro fertilisation (IVF), delivered the twin girls at the Ahalya Nursing Home in Guntur, Andhra Pradesh.

A team comprising four doctors performed the Caesarean operation.

S Umashankar, who headed the team of doctors, said both the mother and the babies were doing well.

“This is a medical miracle,” Umashankar said after the surgery.

He claimed that Mangayamma had become the oldest woman in the world to give birth.

Earlier, 70-year-old Daljinder Kaur was considered to be the oldest woman in the world to give birth to a baby.

Kaur, of Haryana, delivered a baby boy in 2016 following an IVF process.

Hailing from Nelapartipadu in the East Godavari district, Mangayamma was childless after 54 years of marriage.

She, along with her husband Y Raja Rao, approached the IVF experts at the nursing home late last year and they decided to help the couple.

“I am very happy. God has answered our prayers,” Mangayamma said after the delivery.

Raja Rao and other family members celebrated by distributing sweets.

Umashankar said they went ahead with the process after a team of doctors conducted various tests and found that she was fit to become pregnant.

Mangayamma conceived in the first cycle of the IVF procedure. Subsequently, three teams were formed to monitor her general health, nutrition and cardiac health.

“Ten doctors worked for nine months to keep a close watch on her health. The regular scans revealed no complications.”

Last month, the couple wanted to perform Seemantham, a traditional ceremony performed in the eighth month of pregnancy.

However, the doctors advised them to wait for a month.

The nursing home organised the ceremony on the premises a few hours before the delivery.

Hospital staff, relatives and well-wishers greeted the couple.

Doctors said both the mother and the babies would be under observation for a few days.

