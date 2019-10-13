eThekwini metro police have urged residents to refrain from going near the water where a humpback whale beached at the Umhlanga Main Beach on Sunday. Picture: Leon Lestrade/African News Agency/ANA

Durban - eThekwini metro police have urged residents to refrain from going near the water where a whale beached at the Umhlanga Main Beach on Sunday. "We are urging residents to stay away because the water is contaminated," said spokesperson Parbhoo Sewpersadh.

On Sunday morning a humpback whale approximately 15 metres long was found in the surf near the Umhlanga lighthouse at just after 6.30am.

The whale is believed to be between 4 and 6 tonnes.

Picture: Leon Lestrade/African News Agency/ANA

Sewpersadh said it appears the whale has been dead for approximately 3-4 days and was in an advanced stage of decomposition.

He said samples were taken by KZN Wildlife to determine the cause of death.

Hundreds of curious onlookers gathered at the beach on Sunday. Many people took to social media to post their sighting of the beached whale. Some even posted selfies.