Flight Centre’s Sue Garrett strikes a good balance between work and her fitness passion. Picture: Supplied.

Sue Garrett, Flight Centre Travel Group General Manager, Product and Marketing, has just finished an important meeting. Since starting the new working year, Garrett has been busy with meetings all day. Speaking to me from her office, it is evident that she loves what she does.

Garrett finds a few minutes to chat before she heads off to another appointment.

Can you tell us about a day in the life of Sue Garrett? I start my day with exercise, either at the gym or a run. This helps me to cope and prepare myself for the day ahead. My work day starts at 7 am and filled with a number of meetings with the relevant teams. No day for me is ever the same.

What is the most rewarding part of your job? Seeing people develop within their teams makes me happy.

What are the challenges? Growing and maintaining a brand in an industry that is continually changing and evolving.

How do you unwind? Besides being a fitness fanatic, I love to travel. There is a certain thrill of experiencing a new destination. I am quite enthusiastic about eco and sustainable travel, so those are usually my favourite spots.

Speaking of travel, what are your favourite places to visit? I love Asia and its culture. I recently visited Sri Lanka, Vietnam and Thailand and loved it. New York comes a close second.

What is your advice to people entering the tourism sector? You have to be passionate about travel. This industry is constantly evolving and changing, so people need to adapt to it.

What motto do you live by? Love what you do to be successful in what you do.

