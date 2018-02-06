Travellers can make the right choices when it comes to eating healthy on board if they switch certain food items. Picture: Cathay Pacific

Let’s be honest, not many travellers make the right eating choices when they are on a plane. Some travellers binge on junk, drink as much alcohol as their bellies can take and forget to sip water. While many people cannot stomach airplane food, it's good to stay refuelled on long haul flights. Travellers can make the right choices when it comes to eating healthy on board if they switch certain food items. Here are some tips:



Pack snacks

Some airports do not allow liquids over 100ml, but if you pack snacks like almonds, dried fruit and protein bars, you will stay refueled for longer and your brain will thank you later.



Eat moderately

There are some travellers who go overboard when it comes to the consumption of food on the airplane. While it's okay to ask for seconds, eat moderately and slowly. It's harder to digest when you are in the sky.



Ask for a special meal

Not only are special meals somewhat healthy, with vegetarian and gluten free meals available, it is also served first so travellers have more time to digest their food and take that well deserved nap.



Do not drink caffeine

As much as that coffee may seem tempting, don't give in. Consuming caffeine can cause dehydration and makes one irritable. The same applies to consuming too much of alcohol beverages.



Drink lots of water

Have lots of water on the plane to stay hydrated. Consume at least 2 litres on long haul flights, even if it means you visiting the loo several times on your journey.



