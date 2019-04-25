Anse Source d'Argent, La Digue, Seychelles



Africa is one beautiful continent. I mean, we have some of the world's most breathtaking and picturesque destinations - I'm talking about incredible, world-renowned sites like Table Mountain, Victoria Falls, Mount Kilamanjaro, Giza pyramid complex and the Cradle of Mankind. We also happen to have some amazing, underrated beaches which, in my opinion, can compete with some of the best in the world.

Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt

When you think of Egypt, glorious beaches is probably not the first thing that comes to mind. And even when you think of Sharm el-Sheikh, chances are your mind will reference the large number of international peace conferences that have been hosted here. But the city's true jewel is its clear beaches, a hub for watersport enthusiasts, particularly those who love scubadiving.





Heck, the Red Sea is nearby so if you fancy walking on water, that might be worth a visit. With its climate classified as "hot desert, Sharm el-Sheikh is also a great place for sunbathing.









Watamu, Kenya

If you're looking for white sandy beaches and warm waters, Kenya has you covered. There are plenty of amazing beach towns across the country, but Watamu takes the cake. Part of the Malindi Marine Reserve Park, which is a marine protected area, Watamu is also home to green and hawksbill turtles.





Watamu is best described as a village town, and much of its coastline is still untouched and in pristine condition. If you aren't satisfied with tanning and swimming in the ocean, you can also snorkel, dive, kite, SUP, fish and plenty more.









Anse Source d'Argent, La Digue, Seychelles

This is the world's most photographed beach. Its gorgeously turquoise waters coupled with the jungle peering over the coastline and beyond have proved simply irresistible for any visitors to the area.





Film and TV advert producers have also flocked to its beaches searching for the perfect beach setting. Here, you don't need a snorkel to see some marine life swimming in the water.





The shallow, clear waters are like a window into heaven's very own beach. Known to get quite crowded, the key here is to strategically consider your visiting times.



