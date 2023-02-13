4 dreamy destinations for an African honeymoon

A honeymoon is the perfect time for a couple to relax, bond and celebrate their love. With February being the month of love and Valentine’s Day just around the corner, you might need some inspiration on where to go with your significant other.

Africa is beautiful, diverse and waiting to be explored. Visiting any of these places gives you the opportunity to experience something new. While there are many romantic places around the world, very few can offer an unforgettable experience like an African honeymoon. Explore the continent’s soft-sand beaches, expansive savannahs bursting with wildlife, and some of the most picturesque scenery on the planet. Africa has all the ingredients for a honeymoon you’ll never forget. African honeymoon destinations are as diverse as the continent itself and can be experienced as stand-alone destinations or in combination with each other.

According to Stephanie Aboujaoude, senior area director, marketing and communications, Middle East & Africa of Radisson Hotel Group, here are four dreamy destinations to consider for a romantic African honeymoon. Morocco Chefchaouen, Morocco, also known as the city of blue. Picture: Unsplash According to Aboujaoude, as the gateway from Europe to Africa with a wealth of legendary cities, Saharan dunes, snow-capped mountains, Mediterranean sun, sea, unspoiled beaches, and ancient history, Morocco is a dream destination for newly-weds in search of an unforgettable, all-year-round adventure.

Couples will undoubtedly be spoiled for choice, from indulgent hammams to luxurious, hidden riads embellished with elaborate design details, fine dining experiences in historic palaces, a sweeping coastline and mesmerising rolling deserts. “With hotels and resorts in Casablanca, Marrakesh, Agadir/Taghazout Bay, Saïdia and Al Hoceima, we provide couples with an enchanting oasis across the country to explore all that Morocco has to offer, from surfing bliss and the ultimate resort retreat to the culturally rich urban getaway,” said Aboujaoude. Tanzania

A sunset over the Serengeti in Tanzania. Picture: Unsplash “When it comes to Tanzania, the list of reasons why it should be at the top your honeymoon bucket list is endless. The country is home to the best and biggest parks in Africa, and some of the most varied and unique landscapes that you’ll ever see,” said Aboujaoude. Tanzania is also the location of the famous Great Wildebeest Migration in the Serengeti National Park, where more than 1.5 million wildebeests, zebras and gazelles brave the raging Mara River in search of fresh pasture every year. The Serengeti is just one of the country’s seven World Heritage Sites. Others include Ngorongoro Crater, Songa Mnara Island, Selous Mapumziko Lodge, Stone Town, Kilwa Kisiwani, and Mount Kilimanjaro National Park.

Mount Kilimanjaro is the tallest mountain in Africa, the highest free-standing mountain in the world and home to almost every kind of ecological system from cultivated land, to rainforest, alpine desert, and arctic summit. Also, Zanzibar’s archipelago of islands sits just off the coast of Tanzania, making it the perfect "bush-and-beach“ African honeymoon destination. Zambia

Victoria Falls in Zambia, also known as Mosi-Oa-Tunya. Picture: Unsplash According to Aboujaoude, Zambia, also known as “the real Africa”, is one of Africa’s most beautiful countries apart from being voted as the safest country on the continent to visit. “Zambia boasts some of the most unspoilt and wild landscapes in Africa, an abundance of wildlife, culture, food and a myriad of intriguing attractions, which all make it an incredibly attractive destination for honeymooners. There are plenty of unique and wonderful things in Zambia, starting with termite hills, which have been reported to stand as tall as a small house. One of the highlights, of course, are the Victoria Falls,” said Aboujaoude. Known by the locals as Mosi-Oa-Tunya (the smoke that thunders), Victoria Falls is one of the UN Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (Unesco) sites.

South Africa A herd of elephants at Addo Elephant National Park in the Eastern Cape. Picture: Unsplash And lastly, if you and your partner want a little bit of everything, then South Africa is the perfect destination for you. South Africa offers everything from seaside escapes to romantic winelands tours, remote mountains, bustling cities and authentic African safaris, so a honeymoon in South Africa will give you a chance to explore everything.

“Newly-weds itching to spot all of the Big Five will want to put Kruger National Park, an African safari destination with wild natural beauty and modern luxury, on their honeymoon itineraries. Johannesburg, South Africa's largest city, will top the list for couples who appreciate history and value activism. “Once home to Nelson Mandela, couples honeymooning in Johannesburg can visit his former residence, which is now known as The Nelson Mandela National Museum,” said Aboujaoude. She said that if you’re the type of couple who want to explore South Africa’s hidden gem, then the Eastern Cape is for you as the province is bursting with fun activities for newly-weds to enjoy.