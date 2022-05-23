4 reasons why you should visit Namibia

Namibia is one of South Africa’s most picturesque neighbours and there are many activities to explore, such as game drives, sand boarding in the desert and surfing in the sea – ll in one day! Shaun Lamont, the managing director of First Group Hotels and Resorts, says Namibia, which is nestled between Angola and South Africa, is a fascinating place to visit.

“You’ll find the world’s oldest, driest desert (the Namib Desert) along its Atlantic Ocean coastline with an abundance of ancient rock art, with extraordinary landscapes that are simply out of this world. It also boasts some of the best wildlife on the African continent, with a significant and flourishing cheetah population,” said Lamont. Here are four compelling reasons why Namibia should be topping your list for your next holiday: 1. Escape the crowds

If you’re looking to relax and unwind without the crowds, you’ll love Namibia. It is one of the most sparsely populated countries on Earth – with only three people per square kilometre; it’s not unusual to travel miles without spotting another soul. 2. So much to do From hiking in the Fish River Canyon (which is a mind-boggling 160km long, 27km wide and 500m deep; only the Grand Canyon in the US is bigger), and quad biking or 4x4ing over gigantic red sand dunes, to enjoy a light aircraft flip along the Skeleton Coast where you can see the eerie sites of many a ship’s treacherous demise, Namibia offers a thrilling playground for those looking for adventure.

3. So much to see With magnificent natural landscapes and magical skies, together with its variety of unusual fauna and flora, Namibia is what a photographer’s dreams are made of! Some must-see destinations for the most Instagram-worthy pictures include Damaraland (where you’ll encounter desert elephant and rhino); Sossusvlei (which exhibits some of the highest sand dunes in the world); and Etosha National Park (with its iconic salt pans and more than 650 bird, 240 reptile and 80 large mammal species).

4. It’s more affordable than you think The Namibian Dollar is around 1:1 with the South African rand, and most things are similarly priced. Accommodation pricing is on par with South Africa. For example, First Group’s Desert Rose Resort, in Henties Bay, near Swakopmund, offers comfortable, affordable self-catering accommodation with spectacular ocean views, just metres from the beach.

