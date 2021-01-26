5 destinations open for South African travellers

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Despite South African international borders remaining open, many countries have banned travel to and from the country, due to the Sars-CoV-2 variant. Jennifer Morris, the owner of Travel Savvy, told IOL Travel that with all the travel bans and restrictions due to the new Covid-19 variant, it was challenging to find a destination open for South Africans. "When travellers are researching destinations, they need to be mindful of many factors. “They need to see whether it is open to South Africans, without quarantine on arrival, available on a flight route currently operating from South Africa and able to provide Covid testing for when you want to return to South Africa. “These are critical as you do not want to get stranded at the destination," she said.

She said locals should book regional or domestic trips.

"South Africans should consider South Africa and countries in Africa as destinations for their leisure travel for the next few months.

“Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Australia and the US are closed to us.

"Sadly, Mauritius, a popular destination for South Africans, remains closed with no flights currently servicing the South African market. There is no indication as to when the service will return."

Morris suggests a few destinations still open for South African travel.

Note: These are the destinations with active flights to and from South Africa and do not require quarantine on arrival.

However, travellers should first consult a travel expert.

Zanzibar

Zanzibar has become a top destination for South African travellers in recent years.

The exotic destination is a mere three-hour flight from OR Tambo International Airport.

Once you land, escape to a private resort, indulge in tantalising cuisine and soak up the sun.

Botswana

Botswana should be on your radar if you want to immerse yourself in the culture and history and see wildlife.

Known for its stunning safari attractions, guests can immerse themselves in wildlife and luxury.

A top place to visit is the Okavango Delta, one of Africa’s last remaining wildlife habitats. Cuisine like seswaa and ditloo beans are worth a try.

Kenya

With British supermodel Naomi Campbell being named Kenya’s Ministry of Tourism and Wildlife's Magical Kenya International Ambassador, trust the A-list celebrity will entice travellers to visit the east-African country.

Kenya is known for its savannah, lakelands, the dramatic Great Rift Valley and Maasai Mara Reserve, known for its annual wildebeest migrations.

Seychelles

Seychelles is known for its idyllic beaches, delicious seafood dishes and nature.

It takes a mere five hours to get there. Once there, travellers can take flights to other islands and back.

The East African country celebrates its culture and local attractions.

Zambia (Victoria Falls)

Travel to Victoria Falls via Zambia. Victoria Falls, located on the Zambezi River at the border between Zambia and Zimbabwe, is the largest waterfall in the world, measuring 1 708m wide and 108m high.

There are many lodges you can book that offer picturesque views of the falls.