5 tips to help hospitality businesses leverage the ‘revenge travel’ trend

Following three years of the global coronavirus pandemic, travellers across the globe are exploring in their numbers in a trend known as “revenge travel”. South Africa is following suit, with travel in the country at an all-time high.

Story continues below Advertisement

According to data from South African Tourism, from January to August, South Africans booked 21.3 million overnight trips, compared with the 8.9 million in the same period last year (2021) and 13.8 million in 2019. The stats also revealed that in terms of holiday trips, 5.3 million trips were taken from January to August compared with 1.5 million in 2021, while on average, trips are booked for three days, and South Africans spend R2 800. To help hospitality businesses leverage this trend, here are some tips from Sho’t Left on what South Africans are looking for when it comes to local travel this summer season.

Budget-friendly travel and activities According to the world’s largest travel intentions survey conducted by Travel Lifestyle Network, South Africans value budget-friendly travel and are opting for local travel due to financial constraints. Hospitality businesses and travel service providers should make sure their deals and offers suit the South African pocket without compromising on quality.

Story continues below Advertisement

Personalisation Sho’t Left said that you should offer your guests a customer-oriented service in order to meet and exceed their expectations and tailor your marketing strategies so that your efforts reach your preferred audience. “Everyone wants to feel like they are special, and this is no different for travellers. People crave flexible experiences tailored to their needs, otherwise it just wouldn’t be for them,” said Sho’t Left.

Story continues below Advertisement

Less fuss Convenience is the name of the game in all facets of life and the same goes for travelling. Data forecasts revealed that an estimated 700 million people will make a booking online by 2023.

When it comes to booking preferences, South African travellers are aligned with global trends, so give them a seamless, efficient digital booking system. Staycations According to Sho’t Left, staycations gained popularity during the pandemic and research suggests this global travel trend is here to stay.

A staycation is when travellers travel domestically, often involving day trips, exploring local restaurants and attractions. Travellers often opt for staycations for the change of scenery. Travellers feel safe and secure when travelling close to home. On the grid stays