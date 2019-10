7 things to do in Seychelles this summer









Seychelles offers many summer activities. Home to some of the most beautiful beaches in the world, stunning coral reefs, unique fauna and balmy weather, Seychelles is the perfect destination to put your feet up and relax mind, body and soul. Orbit shares some things to do in Seychelles: Sainte Anne Marine National Park

Sainte Anne Marine National Park is made up of six islands off the northeast coast of Mahé Island. While snorkeling you can discover the hidden treasures of the marine park and explore the history of local ancestors.

Takamaka Rum Distillery

Good rum is synonymous with island life. Located on the main island of Mahé, the distillery offers guided tours of the distillery and its beautiful grounds. There’s a tasting session included, of course. If all that rum has given you an appetite, enjoy an exquisite Seychelles cuisine at La Plaine St André afterwards.

Zip-lining or rock climbing

Set above the forest canopies, zip-lining and rock climbing give nature lovers and adventure seekers an elevated view of the island. Located in the Constance Ephelia Resort at Port Launay on the north coast of Mahe Island, you will be rewarded with some of the most impeccable views Seychelles has to offer.

Vallée de Mai

In the heart of the small island of Praslin, Vallée de Mai nature reserve is one of Seychelles' two Unesco World Heritage Sites and home to the Coco De Mer, the world’s largest nut, as well as the unique black parrot.

Cycle La Digue Island

The best way to explore Seychelles is to take a slow ride on a bike. Be sure to ride into the L’Union Estate, a former coconut and vanilla plantation, to see a traditional copra mill and kiln and get up close and personal with the island’s giant tortoises. And don’t miss a visit to Anse Source d’Argent, one of the most photographed beaches in the world.

Mountain hikes

Take a hike up to the highest point of La Digue. Eagle’s Nest Mountain ends with a captivating sunset view if you do the hike in the early evening. Hikers can also enjoy the taste of Seychelles at the small restaurant on top of the mountain.

Scuba diving or snorkeling

Seychelles is well known for its incredible coral reefs, making it the perfect scuba diving venue. This adventure comes with a friendly warning as it might spoil your expectations of future underwater excursions.