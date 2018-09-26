The Highest Pub in Africa, situated on the border between South Africa and Lesotho, has always been on my bucket list. I have heard stories of this place for as long as I could remember, and having the opportunity to experience this myself was something I looked forward too. Travellers from far and wide travel to this iconic destination, braving the harshest of weather conditions and dusty roads to get to the pub.

The views along Sani Pass Mountain is breathtaking. Picture: Clinton Moodley.

The pub is perched 2874m above sea level, so it would take around two hours to get there from Sani Pass. Make sure you carry along your passport as you will need to go through border control.

After a brief introduction of the day’s activities, our guide starts the drive up the mountain. With a cheeky smile on his face, he tells us to enjoy the African massage. An African massage is a reference to the bumpy road and not a spa treatment as some passengers thought.

The 4x4 adventure enhances the experience. Picture: Clinton Moodley.





The day tour showcases the beauty of Sani Pass and provides views of the Twelve Apostles mountain range (yes, there's one in KwaZulu-Natal).

The tour is informative and gives insight into the fauna and flora of the area, and the scenery is unforgettable.

Be on the lookout for eland and baboons who camouflage themselves behind trees and plants.

Grab a drink and relax at the Highest Pub in Africa. Picture: Clinton Moodley.

Once up, travellers can soak up the lush mountain views, and of course, order themselves a drink. The Highest Pub in Africa is definitely Africa’s best-kept secrets. Make sure you indulge in their delicious food spread. The in-house restaurant uses the freshest ingredients that are sourced locally from the community. Perhaps try their homemade soup with Basotho homemade bread or their curry selection, wraps or pasta.

Those who do not want to drive back can choose to stay at the Sani Mountain Lodge. Their rondavels come equipped with their own bathroom and fireplace.



Some tips before you travel:

Start the journey early so you can stop for breakfast at one of the scenic spots along the route.

The road up to the Highest Pub in Africa can only be accessed via 4x4, so it is advisable to hire a 4x4 if you do not have one.

Allow around 3-4 hour travel time to arrive and depart.



* Clinton Moodley was hosted by Tourism KwaZulu-Natal for the KwaZulu-Natal leg of the Lilizela Awards.

