Navigating the Chamarel plains of south-western Mauritius is akin to wandering into the lounge as a 10-year-old to discover a Christmas tree surrounded by a sea of gifts.

First we unwrapped Rhumerie de Chamarel Distillery, a world-class rum distillery nestled in a valley fertile in sugar cane plantations and other tropical fruits. Then it was the Seven Colours of Chamarel, a natural phenomenon whereby seven distinct colours (red, brown, violet, green, blue, purple and yellow) are visible over smooth, beautifully patterned sand dunes.

On the premises, officially known as the Coloured Earth of Chamarel, you’ll also find curio shops selling small test-tubes stuffed with the various colours of sand, a children’s playground and some giant tortoises.

Mauritius has stunning beaches and warm waters.

As if this wasn’t spectacular enough on its own, its beauty is accentuated by the gorgeous, mountainous forests that surround it.

The journey back to Club Med La Plantation d’Albion, the 5-star luxury resort we’d spend the rest of the week at, saw us drive through narrow, winding roads cocooned by lush, fragrant overhanging trees.

The beauty of Mauritius is inescapable.

Club Med La Plantation d’Albion is famous for its all-inclusive offering. “All-inclusive” means that when booking with Club Med accommodation, all meals, select beverages (all drinks, with the exception of premium alcohol), activities within the resort and entertainment (and select kids clubs), are included in the package.

The resort features a total of 259 rooms (168 club rooms, 61 deluxe rooms and 30 suites). Mine was a cosy club room which, in my relentless pursuit of adventure, I barely spent any time in.

There is no shortage of activities. There’s a host of water-based activities such as kayaking, snorkelling, scuba diving and stand-up paddle boarding. If like me, you aren’t too fond of water, there’s archery, beach volleyball, table tennis, mini-football, tennis and flying trapeze.

Away from all these activities, the coral sands and warm waters of the beach proved popular for young children who just wanted to swim in the ocean as their parents lazed around under the beach gazebos enjoying some rum. The island’s tropical climate means there’s warm weather all year round, and this time of the year is perhaps the most pleasant as it’s cool, dry and sunny.

When I wasn’t soaking up the sun with a glass of rum, I was enjoying some Phoenix, otherwise known as the famous beer of Mauritius.

Despite all that it has to offer, Club Med’s stand-out quality is its staff. Not too dissimilar from chameleons, they seem to somehow adapt their job titles based on what is required at any given moment. For example, there was one staff member I spotted on duty in the kitchen, then later playing the role of a bodyguard in one of the evening shows and the next morning escorting guests from the resort lobby to their room.

The staff also put on some memorable shows - the two stand-outs being faultless theatrical performances depicting Michael Jackson and Beyoncé.

During the day, many parents took advantage of the Club Med for Children facilities. Replete with state-of-the-art baby equipment, elaborate meals for babies, baby-sitting services, mini-parties, talent shows, etc, these facilities offer activities for children of all ages.

For the rest who aren’t too interested in elaborate meals for babies, there are two restaurants: La Distillerie, which is the main restaurant at the resort; and, Le Phare, which has a stunning terrace setting that allows you to enjoy your meal while overlooking the Indian Ocean. With an infinity pool, adults can enjoy cocktails and some idle time on the comfy recliner chairs; it’s a popular spot for sundowners.

Next to Le Phare is the spa, which is where I spent much of my second-last day. At first, I enjoyed a full body massage. Then I retreated to the outdoor terrace by the ocean. Before I knew it, I was fast asleep.

As travel destinations go, this is paradise!

