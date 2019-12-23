It’s a Christmas miracle. A two-week-old elephant calf has been spotted in the Namib desert, the world's oldest desert.
With an increase in elephant poaching, human-wildlife conflict and global warming, the birth and survival of this elephant calf are miraculous given the extreme conditions this young one is born into, Namibian-registered NGO Elephant-Human Relations Aid (EHRA) revealed in a statement.
During a routine elephant patrol with a group of EHRA conservation volunteers earlier this month, the team came across the newborn calf. The calf is believed to be female and less than two weeks old.
The organisation revealed that the calf was seen diligently following her mother and trying to hide in her shadows to avoid the harsh sunlight. The team continued to monitor the herd for a full week to ensure the calf's well-being and overall welfare of the herd.
Despite ongoing droughts in the region and increasing human-wildlife conflict; free-roaming African desert elephants have managed to survive in the semi-arid desert of Namibia for several decades. Temperatures in the Namib desert can easily reach 45°C in the summer months.