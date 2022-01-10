Accra, Ghana is the place to be in 2022 for the ultimate groove lover

The title of the party capital of Africa is a debatable subject as several countries across the continent can be considered strong potential title holders. The small capital city of Accra has steadily become one of the hottest vacation spots in Africa.

Once the festive season kicks in, for the past few years, Ghana has seen an influx of international visitors from stars like Naomi Campbell and Boris Kodjoe. There is something in the water, in the motherland with so much to explore and do in the city, it is for good reason. Festivals such as Afrochella have become a huge attraction pulling in hundreds of people to Ghana.

The culture festival happens between Christmas and New Year's eve. The timing of the festival is perfect as this is the best time to visit the popular destination. Afrochella is not the only event you would be likely to catch in the streets of Accra. Travellers are spoilt for choice with hundreds of shows, fashion, comedy, adventure trips; there is something for everyone. Some of the biggest performers in Africa and the world come and also set the parties alight with their electric performances.