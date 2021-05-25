Africa luxury hot list: Where to go if money is no object

When you think about Africa, what is the first thing that comes to your mind? For me, Africa is rich. Rich in experiences, culture, history, landscapes and luxury.

In celebration of Africa Day on Tuesday, May 25, here is a guide to some destinations on the continent and the unique experiences they offer:

Botswana

Botswana has become a leading safari destination that prides itself on offering luxury experiences for travellers.

Jao Camp in the heart of Okavango Delta is among the stops to add to your bucket list.

The camp features two exclusive villas and five suites equipped with private plunge pools, lounge, dining areas and en-suite bathrooms. Travellers also get exclusive access to Africa’s best wildlife areas.

Rates start from $13 195 (about R180 000) a villa for up to four guests.

Kenya

Kenya is famous for its Indian Ocean coastline, lakelands, the Great Rift Valley, mountain highlands and wildlife. One of the reasons why many people plan a holiday to Kenya is to see Giraffe Manor's herd of resident Rothschild giraffe, one of the most endangered giraffe species in the world.

Located within almost 57 hectares of indigenous forest in the Langata suburb of Nairobi, the exclusive hotel accommodates 25 guests. Start your day with breakfast with the giraffes or take a leisurely walk to the African Fund for Endangered Wildlife Giraffe Centre, in the company of these friendly animals.

Rates start from $875 an adult sharing.

Zanzibar

Zanzibar is a destination for those who want to immerse themselves in bespoke experiences. Travellers can soak up the ocean views from an all-inclusive resort, indulge in tantalising cuisine or explore the markets. If extravagance is what you seek, visit The Residence Zanzibar, a five-star property cocooned among 32ha of tropical gardens.

Besides taking a sunset stroll on the 1.6km stretch of beach, travellers can learn about the rare red colobus monkey, explore a spice plantation or spend afternoons at the spa.

Rates start from $1 234 a night per villa.

Mauritius

While Mauritius remains a budget-friendly destination for travellers, visitors can enjoy a plethora of exclusive experiences that showcases its beaches, reefs and lagoons. Luxury travellers will appreciate Shanti Maurice Resort & Spa in Saint Felix.

The five-star-property was voted Mauritius’s Leading Boutique Hotel at the World Travel Awards for 2020 and 2019.

The Shanti Villa sleeps 10 people and is among its top accommodation offerings. Spanning more than 1 000m², the Shanti Villa boasts a 140m² temperature-controlled private swimming pool built with jacuzzi beds, a wrap-around balcony, kitchen, and a butler.

Rates start from €1 943 (about R33 000) a night.

Egypt

Travel back in time to Egypt’s ancient temples and pyramids. One way to enjoy the country is through a cruise along the Nile River.

The Oberoi Philae, dubbed one of the most luxurious cruises on the Nile, boast all-day fine dining, a movie theatre, dance floor, fitness centre, spa and a unisex beauty salon.

The spacious accommodation comes in cabins, suites and suites with a terrace, each offering all the mod-cons needs for smooth sailing. Cruises offered are from four to seven nights.

Rates for the four-night cruise starts from €675 a room a night.

Morocco

Morocco is known for grand beaches, sweeping views of the desert and distinct architecture.

Spend a night or two at The Grand Riad at Royal Mansour in Marrakech. Among the amenities included are a central patio with a retractable roof, Moroccan lounge, a private hammam, fitness room, office and library, games room, three bedrooms and an outdoor shower.

Rates are available upon request. However, CEOWORLD Magazine reported last year that rates start from $43 000 a night.