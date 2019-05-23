In celebration of Africa Month, we list 5 places in Africa to check out. Picture; Giraffe Manor.

Africa is home to many attractions. Wherever you find yourself, you are bound to meet a few friendly faces. Here are some top attractions on our radar: Victoria Falls

Victoria Falls is located on the Zambezi River, at the border between Zambia and Zimbabwe. The iconic waterfall is the largest waterfall in the world, measuring 1,708 metres wide and 108 metres high.Here, travellers can enjoy a sunset cruise, go on game drives or simply bask in its surreal beauty. South Africans can travel to Victoria Falls from Johannesburg, and it takes under two hours to get there.

Giraffe Manor, Kenya

At Giraffe Manor, located within almost 57 hectares of indigenous forest in the Langata suburb of Nairobi, there is bound to be a giraffe or two sticking their head through the window to show signs of endearment towards guests and tuck into a sweet treat. Known as one of Nairobi’s most iconic buildings, Giraffe Manor is a retreat with verdant green gardens, sunny terraces and delightful courtyards.

One of the reasons why many people plan a holiday to Kenya is to see the hotel’s herd of resident Rothschild giraffe, one of the most endangered giraffe species in the world. These friendly animals wander into the main area each morning and evening to mingle with guests and are not afraid to pose for pictures. Those who prefer quiet would be glad to know that the hotel can only accommodate 25 guests.

Table Mountain, Cape Town

Table Mountain is one of South Africa’s most visited destinations that attracts hundreds of travellers from across the globe. Visitors have two options to get up: they can hike or travel up via cable car. Most visitors prefer to stay up for sunset or end the day with a glass of wine at one of their restaurants. Table Mountain has over 2,200 species of plants, some not found anywhere else in the world. There many animal species, too. Look out for the dassie and the red-winged starling.

Pyramid of Giza

The Pyramid of Giza is the oldest and largest of the three pyramids in the Giza pyramid complex bordering El Giza, Egypt. It is the oldest of the Seven Wonders of the World. The pyramid is estimated to have around 2,300,000 stone blocks and makes for those perfect Instagram worthy snaps.

The River Nile

The River Nile is one of Africa’s most fascinating attributes. The Nile is a major north-flowing river in northeastern Africa, known to be one of the largest rivers in the world. It covers eleven countries, namely Egypt, Tanzania, South Sudan, Uganda, Rwanda and Kenya, to name but a few. There are two major branches of the Nile called the White Nile and the Blue Nile. The White Nile originates in East Africa while the Blue Nile in Ethiopia. The two branches join the capital city of Sudan, Khartoum.



