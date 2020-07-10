Air Botswana to resume domestic flights

Gaborone - Botswana's state-owned national flag carrier, Air Botswana will resume its domestic operations on July 17.

A statement issued by the airline on Thursday said Air Botswana will gradually increase frequency of operations on the basis of demand and reinstate regional operations as soon as the current travel restrictions are lifted.

Operations will be subject to health and safety protocols and the new ways of working. "As we gradually reintroduce operations, we will continually explore other possible recovery strategies that address the commercial viability and business sustainability of the national airline without compromising the health and safety of both staff and customers," said the statement.

It also stated that the airline will incorporate all industry best practices and national regulations in the fighting against Covid-19. This will include contactless bookings and ticket mechanisms through its online booking portal.

A March 25 statement from Air Botswana had stated that the airline suspended scheduled services on its domestic and regional route network from March 27 to May 31, though subject to regular review. The suspension was in support of the national call to restrict non-essential travel in efforts to slow down and arrest the spread of Covid-19.